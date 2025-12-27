Robert Lewandowski casts Barcelona future in doubt after claiming he does not know 'which direction to take' after tough start to season

The current campaign has been far from smooth for the Poland captain. Two injury spells early in the season disrupted his momentum and limited his opportunities to establish continuity in the starting XI. Lewandowski admitted the physical challenges had made the opening months especially demanding.

"I also had a difficult start to the season," he said. "I was injured twice. It was also difficult for me to get in (the line-up), knowing how many games await us in January, February and March until the end. I have in mind that probably in the second part of the season it would be good to prepare physically, not have health problems, just give it my all."

Despite uncertainty at his club, Lewandowski’s personal targets remain lofty. He has not abandoned his appetite for silverware or international success, even as he acknowledges the twilight of his career.

“I hope we play these two games in a way that will help us qualify for the World Cup," he said. "I would like to have it all: to qualify for the World Cup, the Spanish title, the Champions League. I am aware that these are my last years in football."

