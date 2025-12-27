Getty Images
Pep Guardiola's Barcelona partnership to continue? Hansi Flick's side eye January deal with Man City ace
Defensive urgency pushes Barcelona towards familiar territory
Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur suggests that Barcelona are giving genuine consideration to a January loan move for Ake. While the Dutch international does not fit the traditional age bracket Barcelona have usually targeted, his profile appeals strongly from a sporting perspective. At 30, Ake brings versatility that Flick’s squad currently lacks. Comfortable both as a left-sided centre-back and at left-back, he offers tactical flexibility at a time when fixture congestion is beginning to bite. That adaptability is especially valuable for a side operating with a thin defensive unit and limited rotation options.
Guardiola’s imprint seen as a key advantage
Beyond positional flexibility, Ake's training under Pep Guardiola at City is viewed as a major asset. His familiarity with positional play, ball progression from deep areas and defensive discipline aligns closely with Barcelona’s footballing identity. For Barcelona’s sporting department, the logic is clear: a player already schooled in Guardiola’s methods is likely to settle quickly into a system that values control, structure and intelligent movement. In a short-term loan scenario, immediate adaptability is crucial, and Ake is seen as capable of delivering that without a prolonged settling-in period.
Barcelona’s need for defensive reinforcement has become increasingly urgent. Ronald Araujo remains unavailable, while Andreas Christensen’s latest injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Those absences have left Flick short of reliable options, forcing the club to scan the market with renewed urgency. A number of names have circulated in recent weeks, including Nicolas Otamendi, Stefan de Vrij and Marcos Senesi. Ake now joins that shortlist, standing out due to his combination of experience and readiness to contribute immediately at the elite level.
Financial reality dictates strategy
Any move for Ake would almost certainly need to be structured as a loan, given Barcelona’s ongoing Financial Fair Play challenges. While City are more keen on a permanent sale, the relationship between the clubs, and the respect Guardiola commands in Barcelona could yet play a role in facilitating discussions. From City’s perspective, Ake remains a valued squad member, but competition for minutes and the demands of multiple competitions may open the door to a temporary arrangement if all parties see benefit. Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham United are also having a close look at his situation.
Lewandowski’s future clouds the picture
While Barcelona weigh defensive reinforcements, uncertainty continues to swirl around the future of Robert Lewandowski. The veteran striker is edging closer to a potential exit as his representatives prepare fresh talks with the Saudi Pro League over a lucrative move to the Middle East.
According to AS, Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is scheduled to meet Saudi Pro League officials ahead of the January window opening on New Year’s Day. The report claims an offer has already been presented, though the identity of the interested clubs has not been disclosed. Lewandowski has scored eight goals in 18 appearances for Barcelona this season, numbers that underline his continued value despite advancing age. The prospect of a final, financially rewarding chapter in the Middle East is believed to appeal to the striker and his camp.
In parallel, Major League Soccer has also entered the conversation. A BBC report earlier this month revealed that Lewandowski’s representatives have held talks with Chicago Fire over a potential move to the United States. They are understood to have made Lewandowski a priority target, particularly given the city’s large Polish community. The MLS side have previously attempted to lure high-profile names such as Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne, and see Lewandowski as both a sporting and cultural fit. The BBC reported that Lewandowski is open to the idea of joining Fire, with salary not expected to be an obstacle. However, AS claim that the financial package on offer from Saudi Arabia significantly outweighs what MLS can provide, potentially tipping the balance towards the Middle East.
