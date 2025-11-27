Nukul

European football editorAn experienced media professional with a strong background in content strategy and editorial leadership, I earned my Journalism bckground from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2019. A firm advocate of authentic journalistic practice, I once dreamt of becoming a cricketer but eventually found my true calling in sports journalism, turning passion into profession. Over the years, I have worked with leading organisations such as NDTV, Times Now, where I worked as a TV man, and Sportskeeda, where I built a reputation for insightful sports coverage, compelling storytelling. I also have a knack for investigative stories. 

Areas of Expertise:

News writing & editorial leadership, Fan engagement

European football insight, Transfer market dynamics

Premier League, Champions League coverage

My Football Story: Football has always been more than just a sport for me, it’s been a passion shaped by iconic figures and unforgettable moments. Growing up, I became a devoted Bayern Munich supporter, idolising the legendary duo "Robbery" of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whose flair defined an era. Beyond the Bundesliga, I was equally drawn to the drama and intensity of the Premier League, making me a true follower of the European game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey has also been a major inspiration, his relentless pursuit of greatness sealing my love for the sport. Among the countless memories, Mario Gotze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final stands out as one of my favourites, an unforgettable moment in football history.

Articles by Nukul Jashoria
  3. FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-ATALANTAAFP
    M. GreenwoodJamaica

    Greenwood call up would be 'a farce!' - Jamaica stars speak out

    Mason Greenwood’s international future has sparked fierce discussions among Jamaica’s players, with senior squad members warning it would be a “farce” for the Marseille forward to join only for the World Cup. As the Reggae Boyz stand one step from qualification, figures inside the camp insist loyalty, commitment and integrity must come before marquee talent.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-OLYMPIAKOS-REAL MADRIDAFP
    Real MadridOlympiacos

    'Madrid gave us a lifeline' - Olympiacos boss pleased with fightback

    Olympiacos pushed Real Madrid to the brink in a chaotic seven-goal Champions League thriller in Piraeus, but Kylian Mbappe’s four-goal performance proved decisive. Jose Luis Mendilibar praised his team’s fight, admitting Madrid “gave us a lifeline” late on, while offering a tactical breakdown of why Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are so devastating for Los Blancos.

  5. GFX Lionel Messi Timo WernerGetty/GOAL
    T. WernerRB Leipzig

    Werner wants Messi! Ex-Chelsea man eyes Inter Miami transfer

    Timo Werner is pushing for a move away from RB Leipzig this winter, with reports in Germany revealing a sensational interest in joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The former Chelsea striker has fallen out of favour in Leipzig and sees MLS as his next destination despite rejecting a switch to the New York Red Bulls. With his future uncertain, Miami’s glamour and sporting profile appear to be drawing the German forward.

  8. papu gomez monza

    Ex-Argentina star rages at long ban

    Papu Gomez opened up on his two-year doping ban, blasting the punishment as unfair and revealing how the absence nearly killed his love for football.

  9. SV Werder Bremen Women's v Hamburger SV Women's - Google Pixel Women's BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Bremen star apologises for waving sign after derby win

    Werder Bremen forward Medina Desic has issued a public apology after celebrating her side’s Frauen Bundesliga derby win against Hamburg by holding up a provocative fan sign featuring a poop emoji and their rivals' crest. The 32-year-old admitted the incident was the result of a “moment of euphoria” and insisted she did not intend to insult or provoke anyone.

