Luis Enrique hails PSG's 'sensational' 18-year-old after 'fearless' Champions League debut in win against Tottenham

Coach Enrique did not hold back when assessing Ndjantou’s performance, using some of the strongest praise he has given a young player since arriving in Paris. Speaking post-match, he said: "To be honest, I think he was sensational! Because he has the ability to control the ball, to play as a number 9. And at the same time, he can provide continuity. He has a lot of mobility, he played everywhere, he showed his personality, and I'm very happy.

"He was a real signing, he is a real signing, and we don't need to go into the transfer window to sign a player like Quentin Ndjantou. I'm very happy. He can play anywhere, and I like this fearless way of playing football. Sensational, and he's a great signing. We're ahead of the other teams because we've already signed our first player."

The praise was not limited to the coach, and captain Marquinhos, who has witnessed several generations of PSG academy graduates arrive into the first team, emphasised how rare such maturity is at this level: "He played a very good match. He did what the coach wanted. He tried to find the open spaces between the lines… He played a very good match for a kid who's starting the season with us and who hasn't played many games with us yet."

The PSG captain highlighted not only Ndjantou’s technical showing, but also the importance of PSG’s academy producing first-team-ready talent, adding: "He made his debut in a Champions League match and showed a lot of character. I'm really proud that our youth academy is starting to produce results like this. I think he's an extraordinary player, and we'll be there to support him so he can develop at his own pace. He's still young, and he needs to know that a lot of things are going to happen in his life."

