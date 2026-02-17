Ex-Man Utd star Anthony Martial stretchered off & taken to hospital after suffering horror injury in latest Liga MX outing for Monterrey

According to talkSPORT, Martial will be out of action for four to six weeks if he does not need to undergo surgery on the issue. However, any operation would see that recovery time increase to between three and six months.

The injury blow compounds what has been a miserable spell in Liga MX for Martial, who moved to Monterrey from AEK Athens in September. The ex-United striker has only scored once in 19 appearances for the Mexican club to date.