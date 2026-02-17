Ex-Liverpool player Jordon Ibe charged with actual bodily harm after airport arrest

Ibe was released on bail and is due to appear before Croydon Magistrates' Court on March 6. As reported by The Sun, the 30-year-old had flown back to the UK to face court in a separate case.

He admitted to using fake prescriptions to acquire Zolpidem - a drug used to treat insomnia. He was fined £230 while appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in north London.