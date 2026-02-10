Jose Mourinho expected to be offered Portugal job after 2026 World Cup

Mourinho expressed his desire to move into international management in January last year, when he was still in charge at Fenerbahce in Turkey. "I want to play a European Championship or a World Cup and unite a country around a team, as I have already done many times with the clubs," he said in an interview with Corriere Dello Sport. "I want to do it for football and what this sport represents. It will be incredible."

In August, when addressing links to Brazil, he clarified that he has his eye on the Portugal job first, telling Sporty Net: "My destiny, in terms of internationals, is to play in a World Cup with the Portuguese national team. I never considered coaching the Brazilian national team. My first experience has to be with Portugal, and then people have to understand that I'm a professional and that I can coach other teams, but always teams with which I have something that connects me. Brazil, obviously, because of the historical relationship between our countries, England because it's my home, Italy, I worked there for several years, but my first experience with the national team has to be mine."