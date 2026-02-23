Man Utd star hit with six-month driving ban and fined after hitting shocking speeds in residential area

Yoro had been banned for driving for six months and fine £666 after being caught speeding. The 22-year-old will also have to pay £120 in costs and a £266 victim surcharge. Yoro did not appear in court but his lawyer, Lisa Nevitt, explained that the Manchester United star had been "rushing to take a friend to the railway station" and also issued an apology on behalf of the defender.

Nevitt added: "He is not liable to a totting up disqualification but understands because of the speed involved that it is highly likely the court will impose a disqualification rather than penalty points. Our client would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident which came about as he was rushing to take a friend to the railway station.

"Our client further states that he believes where the speeding took place was at a point where the road was broad and there was little prospect of being any contact with any vulnerable road users such as pedestrians."