Lionel Messi reveals 'romantic' way he proposed to wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Messi has now revealed how he popped the question on a night out in Barcelona.

"We had already been together for many years. We already had Thiago and Mateo; we already had two sons," he told Nahuel Guzmán on the podcast Miro de Atrás.

"And well, one time we went out to eat in Barcelona, at a hotel, we spent the night, and that's where I proposed to her-but more or less it was already something that was known, it had to be, but it was more in a romantic style.

"It wasn't like the chain suddenly broke one day and you said, 'Ah, let's get married, that's it.' No, no, it was more romantic, but more or less like that-setting the date, something like that. Yes, because it was already like the bond was being made official."