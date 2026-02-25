'He thinks he's still young!' - Neymar accused of 'messing up' Santos tactical plan by ex-Brazil team-mate

Neymar's last outing came in a 2-1 defeat against Novorizontino, which saw Santos dumped out of the Campeonato Paulista at the quarter-final stage by the Serie B club. The Brazilian was at fault for Novorizontino's opener in an under-par showing by the forward.

Manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda backed Neymar after the game and said he will get back to his best. He told reporters: "Neymar is in great physical shape, he completes all the training sessions. He played the full 90 minutes for the first time this year.

"I have a lot of confidence in him. His game will flow and evolve game by game. And I am responsible for ensuring that confidence comes. I have a lot of confidence in him and I trust every player in the squad.

"He will motivate the players. Neymar will push himself to achieve the goals he has set for himself at Santos and with the national team."