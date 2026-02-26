Former West Ham striker Michail Antonio set to complete surprise transfer after near-fatal car crash

Antonio was tipped to sign for Leicester at the start of the year but a deal failed to materialise. Then-boss Marti Cifuentes told BBC Sport Leicester why: "Michail got a setback in the training. It's a small injury. It's a pity. That probably means that we will not be able to continue the process we started. The window is open. We're going to try to see what other options are available."

Cifuentes has since been sacked and replaced by Gary Rowett. The Foxes have also been docked six points for financial breaches and sit in the relegation zone.