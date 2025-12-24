Ben McAleer

Ben McAleer

News writer & editor

📝 Bio: I am a freelance football expert with over 15 years’ experience in the industry. Having put the ‘free’ into freelance after graduating Bath Spa University with a degree in Media Communications in 2010, I was lucky enough to make the move into full-time work with football stats website WhoScored.com in 2013, progressing through the ranks until I became Head of Content in 2022 before leaving in 2025. I’ve been lucky enough to write about the sport I love for well over a decade, which includes the privilege of attending some of the biggest games in the Premier League and Champions League.

My Football Story: A frustrated Tottenham fan, I can recall my first ever match at White Hart Lane as my dad dragged me along to a drab 0-0 draw with Wimbledon in January 1999. While it hardly set the world alight, this was the match that remarkably made me fall in love with the beautiful game. Since then, I’ve been to countless games at home and abroad, as both a fan and as press, letting out a sound that no man should make as Dele Alli scored that goal at Crystal Palace. I’ve also had the privilege of seeing the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the flesh.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • Expert opinion & analysis
  • Sub-editing
  • Scout reports
  • News writing & editing
  • Premier League, Champions League, Europa League & European football
  • Betting

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Travelling to Wembley for the 2008 Carling Cup final as Tottenham beat Chelsea thanks to Jonathan Woodgate’s face. It was the longest 120 minutes of my life but the relief as the full-time whistle blew… gives me goosebumps to this day. Taking my son to his first ever Tottenham game, albeit a pre-season one, also fills me with a sense of pride, even if he does insist he now supports Arsenal…

Articles by Ben McAleer
  3. Cole Palmer Morgan RogersGetty
    C. PalmerM. Rogers

    Maresca reveals why he wouldn't swap Palmer for Rogers

    Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed the reason he wouldn't swap Cole Palmer for Morgan Rogers ahead of Aston Villa's Boxing Day clash at Stamford Bridge. Unai Emery's side make the trip to the capital in a bid to extend their winning run to eight matches following their 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Villa Park last weekend, a result that keeps the Villans in the title race.

  6. Enzo Maresca Antoine SemenyoGetty
    A. SemenyoChelsea

    Chelsea boss Maresca responds to Semenyo transfer talk

    Enzo Maresca has responded to transfer speculation linking Chelsea with a move for Antoine Semenyo. The Bournemouth ace is being courted by a number of Premier League sides ahead of the January transfer window with the Ghana star's fine form for the Cherries a key reason behind interest in his services from a number of the division's big hitters this winter.

  7. Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    A. SemenyoManchester United

    Why Man Utd failed in bid to sign Antoine Semenyo

    The reasoning behind Manchester United's doomed pursuit of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has been revealed. Semenyo is a man in demand ahead of the January transfer window with a number of Premier League heavyweights courting the Cherries forward. United were among those keen on the Ghana star, who has scored eight league goals and provided three assists so far this season.

  8. Aston Villa v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    J. SanchoAston Villa

    Man Utd flop Sancho drops cryptic Instagram message

    Jadon Sancho has dropped a cryptic message on Instagram as the winger continues to struggle to reignite his stalling career. Sancho joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United over the summer with the hopes of returning to his best form having failed to make his mark following his £73m move to Old Trafford from German side Borussia Dortmund back in 2021.

  10. FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP
    M. van de VenA. Isak

    Van de Ven apologises to Isak following 'reckless' tackle

    Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven has revealed that he has sent an apology to Liverpool striker Alexander Isak after inadvertently injuring the Reds hitman at the weekend. Isak is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having undergone successful surgery on a leg fracture earlier this week sustained during Liverpool's 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

  4. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-DORTMUNDAFP
    J. BellinghamBorussia Dortmund

    Bellingham shown straight red as miserable Dortmund start continues

    Jobe Bellingham's miserable start to life in Germany continued on Sunday as the England U21 international was shown a straight red card in Borussia Dortmund's disappointing 1-1 draw with Freiburg. The younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude joined the Bundesliga giants from Sunderland over the summer after playing a starring role in the Black Cats' promotion, but has struggled to find his feet at Signal Iduna Park.

  6. Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    T. FrankTottenham

    Fans demand Tottenham sack 'fool' Frank after Forest loss

    Tottenham fans are tonight calling on the club to sack Thomas Frank following another shambolic display in Sunday's 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The defeat leaves the north London side in the bottom half of the table with supporters angry after yet another sub-par display that means Spurs have now won only one of their last seven league matches to leave their top-four hopes in tatters.

  7. FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SUNDERLANDAFP
    M. SalahC. Jones

    Jones reveals how Liverpool squad feel about Salah's Anfield future

    Curtis Jones has shed light on how the Liverpool squad feel about Mohamed Salah following last week's outburst at Elland Road. Salah dropped a bombshell in his post-match interview following the 3-3 draw and claimed he had been "thrown under the bus", having started from the bench for the third successive match. The Egypt international is now being linked with a January exit from Anfield.

  9. FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
    V. van DijkM. Salah

    Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk 'wants Mohamed Salah to stay'

    Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he wants Mohamed Salah to stay at the club despite speculation linking the Egyptian away from Anfield. Salah claimed he'd been "thrown under the bus" by the club following last week's 3-3 draw at Leeds United, during which the forward was an unused substitute. The 33-year-old was then dropped from the squad for the midweek win at Inter Milan.

  10. Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    K. MainooBarcelona

    Barcelona want to 'tempt' Man Utd outcast to Camp Nou

    Barcelona are keen to 'tempt' Kobbie Mainoo away from Manchester United but face stiff competition in the race for the midfielder. The England international had pushed to leave Old Trafford over the summer but was rebuffed in his efforts to leave the Manchester powerhouse. A January transfer has been mooted, though United need reinforcements before sanctioning his exit.

Older