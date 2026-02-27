VIDEO: Martin O'Neill joins Roy Keane in cringe club! Celtic boss forced to apologise after embarrassing gaffe at press conference

The moment was similar to a recent Roy Keane gaffe, where his phone went off during an episode of The Overlap, which left Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in stitches after the call interrupted Ashley Cole.

"The ill-discipline!" exclaimed Neville, before Carragher was desperate to know who was calling the uncompromising Keane.

The former Manchester United midfielder was raging at the error, saying as much afterwards. "My phone is always off," said Keane by way of apology. "I'm raging with that. My phone is always on silent."

Rooney then added: "And he [Cole] was just saying them older players are so important to learn from!"

Neville then went on to remind Keane about a similar incident that happened during the Irishman's time as Ipswich boss. The former defender wanted to find out who the culprit was, and Keane revealed he didn't find out until much later who had given a reporter in the press conference a buzz.

"I done an Ipswich game last year for Sky," he explained. "The guy whose phone was ringing came over and apologised. A reporter came looking for me and I asked him. I said, 'well why didn't you switch it off? All them years ago?' He said 'I was nervous. I didn't know what to do'. But he apologised for that and I apologise for that."