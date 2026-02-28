Kylian Mbappe left ‘confused’ after hitting unwanted career high with Real Madrid

Mbappe will sit out Monday's welcome of Madrid rivals Getafe owing to an ongoing knee problem that has plagued the France captain in recent months. The issue stemmed from an injury sustained in the 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo in December.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the loss as Williot Swedberg came off the bench to bag a second half brace in a surprise result. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain man was an unused sub in the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League three days later, before returning for the win at Alaves a week after the Celta reverse.

After netting in the victory over Sevilla prior to the Christmas break, Mbappe didn't feature again until the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona having sat out the semi-final win over Atletico Madrid. Even then, the French forward only featured off the bench as Real Madrid sought to rescue the result.

