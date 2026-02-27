Getty Images Sport
‘Irrelevant’ - Eddie Howe issues irritable response to rumours linking Anthony Gordon with Arsenal transfer
Gordon wanted by Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd
Premier League leaders Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Magpies wideman, while Manchester United are believed to be keeping tabs on Gordon. The 25-year-old, who recently bagged four goals in Newcastle's Champions League playoff win over Qarabag, signed a long-term contract extension with Newcastle in October 2024 and still has four years left to run on that contract.
That hasn't stopped Newcastle's rivals from registering their interest in Gordon, despite a sub-par season in front of goal. Indeed, Gordon has just three goals and two assists to his name from 21 league outings in the 2025-26 campaign.
Speaking ahead of Newcastle's meeting with Everton this weekend, Howe was asked about speculation surrounding Gordon's future at the club, which the former Bournemouth boss labelled as 'irrelevant'
Latest rumours 'news' to Howe
Howe conceded he is powerless to stop rumours surrounding Gordon's future at the club but that the wideman won't be affected by links with a summer exit. Speaking on Friday, Howe said: "I'm not sure there's a lot I can do about that. I've not seen the story, so it's news to me. But we're mid-season, we're in the middle of some of the biggest games of his career and who knows what's going to happen internationally with him in the summer as well.
"He's got not time to look left or right, he's got to be fully focused on straight ahead and the next game and trying to be as good as he can be.
"I've been really impressed with him the last few weeks, I think he's been in a good place. Playing in a central position, I think he's done really well and we want him to continue that good form."
The 48-year-old was also asked whether fresh talk of a Newcastle exit would have a negative impact on Gordon's form, but Howe concedes that speculation comes with the 'territory' of being a footballer.
Speculation 'comes with the territory'
On the fresh Gordon exit rumours and if the winger would be affected, Howe continued: "Only if he reads it, I suppose. In this age there's always rumour and speculation.
"I don't see probably 90 per cent of it, I'm sure the players probably see more than I do. But I think it comes with the territory of being a top player and playing at this level, that there's going to be speculation.
"I think you've just got to put it out of your brain and you've got to focus on the football, because as we know with our schedule, there's so many games, there's no time for distractions. We have to be fully focused on each match.
"I think it's irrelevant really. It's how the players take to that. If the players absorb it and it affects them then of course that's a negative. But I think they will become robust enough to ignore it and concentrate on playing.
"And I think these things only come into focus really when windows are open, and that's for me when the player should be, if at all, thinking about their futures. Because in the meantime everything they do in between affects their future. And all they can do is play at their best level and that's what I'd encourage them to do."
Newcastle looking to improve poor league form
Newcastle, who were drawn against Barcelona in the round-of-16 of the Champions League on Friday, will look to extend their impressive run of four wins from their last five.
However, Howe has overseen just one win from the last six in the league, while they have lost four of their last five in England's top tier following last weekend's 2-1 loss at Manchester City.
Newcastle now have back-to-back home league matches as the 2025 EFL Cup winners welcome Everton and then Manchester United to St. James' Park over the coming days.
