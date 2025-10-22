Austin Ditlhobolo

SA Editor

Biography: My journalism career began in December 2014 when I joined GOAL South Africa as a junior reporter, having previously studied accounting at Botho University and later pursuing sports management at Boston City Campus. I have produced features, news stories, match previews and reports, and served as an editor as I rose through the ranks in the company. Furthermore, I have conducted exclusive interviews for Kaizer Chiefs' official magazine, Amakhosi and also produced content for SuperSport.com, Premier Soccer League, AmaZulu FC, Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates websites over the years.

My Football Story: I'm an avid Liverpool FC fan who played amateur football as a teenager before committing to my studies. Who knows, maybe I could have been the next R9, aka O Fenômeno (Ronaldo - Luis Nazario De Lima), had I pursued a football career.

Areas of Expertise:

PSL (South African top-flight competitions)

African football (CAF tournaments)

Bafana Bafana

Favourite football memory: Being part of the team that reached the National Football Schools Championship finals and scooped silver medals representing my High School was quite a fulfilling achievement. Then, in 2020, watching Liverpool FC end their 30-year wait for a league title triumph was amazing, having endured being mocked by rivals for decades.

My All-Time Best XI: Alisson Becker, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Virgil Van Dijk, Steven Gerrard, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Ronaldo