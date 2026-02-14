Al Fateh will aim to snap their winless streak in the Saudi Pro League and halt Al Nassr's winning run when the two sides meet at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Fateh FC vs Al Nassr FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Fateh FC vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Al Fateh FC and Al Nassr FC will kick off on 14 Feb 2026, at 17:30 GMT and 09:30 EST.

Match Preview

Al Fateh are in a prolonged winless run in the Saudi Pro League, having gone six matches without a victory (four draws and two losses), with their most recent results including a draw against Al Qadsiah.

A win over Al Nass would be a massive boost for Al Fateh, ending their six-match winless streak and further distancing themselves from any mid-to-lower table concerns.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in outstanding current form in the Saudi Pro League, riding a seven-game winning streak across their most recent matches—including victories such as Al Ittihad and Al Riyadh.

A win over Al Fateh would extend Al Nassr's impressive seven-game winning streak in the Saudi Pro League, secure three more points to strengthen their grip on second place, and narrow the gap further on leaders Al Hilal in the title race.

Injuries, key stats

Al Fateh will be missing forward Mourad Batna due to injury as the only confirmed absentee for the hosts, while Cristiano Ronaldo is back available after resolving his recent off-field dispute with Al Nassr.

However, Mohamed Simakan, Sami Al-Najei, Jhonatan Sequeira, and Saad Haqawi are all on Al Nassr's injury list.

The last five meetings between Al Fateh and Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League have seen the latter win four and Al Fateh claim one victory

The most recent encounters Al Nassr's 5-1 home win in October.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

