Real Espana will aim to strike first when they host the heavily favored Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round tie in San Pedro Sula.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Espana vs Los Angeles FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Real Espana vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Francisco Morazan

Real Espana and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at Feb 17, 2026, 10:00 PM EST and 03:00 GMT.

Match Preview

Real Espana will be eager to extend their impressive unbeaten streak, remaining undefeated in their last six Liga Nacional matches with four wins and two draws.

As Honduran champions, they will rely heavily on home advantage at Estadio Francisco Morazán to secure a crucial first-leg edge against the formidable Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, have been sharpening their form through preseason friendlies ahead of the 2026 MLS season and CONCACAF Champions Cup, securing one win and two draws in their recent outings.

The Black and Gold enter as clear favorites, boasting a high-caliber squad and strong continental experience that positions them strongly to claim victory in this matchup.

Injuries, key stats

Real Espana have no reported major injuries or suspensions impacting their squad for the first-leg matchup against Los Angeles.

However, Marc Dos Santos' Los Angeles will be without several key players due to long-term injuries, including Aaron Long, Igor Jesus and Jacob Shaffelburg.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Espana and Los Angeles.

Espana have a mixed historical record against MLS clubs in the CONCACAF Champions Cup/Champions League, with one win, two draws, and two losses across their previous five encounters with U.S. teams.

Team news & squads

