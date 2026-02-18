Defence Force are determined to pull off a shock upset when they host Philadelphia Union in Port of Spain, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Hasely Crawford Stadium

Defence Force and Philadelphia Union will kick off on Feb 18, 2026, at 6:00 PM EST and 11:00 GMT.

Match Preview

Defence Force are riding a strong unbeaten run in the TT Premier League, including recent back-to-back victories over Prison Services and La Horquetta Rangers.

As the reigning Trinidad and Tobago champions, they will look to leverage their home advantage at Hasely Crawford Stadium to spring a surprise against the heavily favoured Philadelphia Union.

Getty Images

However, Defence Force enter as clear underdogs against the Philadelphia Union, who have sharpened their preparations through a series of preseason friendly matches as they gear up for the 2026 MLS season and their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign.

The 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield champions boast significant quality, depth, and continental experience, positioning them as strong favourites to claim victory at Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Injuries, key stats

Defence Force appear to have a fully fit squad with no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg clash against Philadelphia Union at Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Philadelphia Union Facebook

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, have several injury concerns, including long-term absentee Quinn Sullivan, as well as knocks affecting Indiana Vassilev, Finn Sundstrom, and Eddy Davis.

Defence Force and Philadelphia Union have no prior head-to-head meetings and their upcoming game marks the first-ever competitive encounter between the two sides.

Team news & squads

Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Jorsling Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Carnell

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: