adidas celebrates 25 years of Champions League partnership with anniversary match ball

adidas has unveiled a limited-edition Official Match Ball to celebrate 25 years of partnership with the UEFA Champions League, honouring one of football’s most recognisable symbols in the process. The anniversary ball is a contemporary reworking of the original adidas FINALE 1, the design that introduced the famous ‘starball’ back in 2001.

Staying true to its roots, the ball revives the original colour palette and graphic print, while adding a modern twist thanks to a subtle colour-shifting finish that moves from black to purple depending on the light. A bespoke 25th anniversary logo also features prominently, marking the enduring relationship between adidas and Europe’s premier club competition.

adidas

Crucially, this isn’t just a collector’s item. Built using the same thermally bonded seamless construction as recent Champions League Official Match Balls, it delivers elite-level performance, offering consistency, control, and precision at the very highest level. The ball will also be used on the pitch during matchdays seven and eight of this season’s competition.

adidas

To mark the milestone, adidas has brought together past, present, and future Champions League icons for a special photography series. Legends including Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, Toni Kroos, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, and Lamine Yamal appear united around the ball, symbolising 25 years of unforgettable moments and the generations still to come.

The adidas x UEFA Champions League 25th anniversary Official Match Ball is available to buy now from adidas stores, selected retailers, and online.