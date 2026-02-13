Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain lifts the UEFA Champions League trophyGetty Images
Book last-minute Champions League tickets
Angelica Daujotas

How to buy last-minute tickets to UEFA Champions League Final 2026: Ticket prices, upcoming fixtures, Puskas Arena & more

Secure your seat at the UEFA Champions League Final now

The biggest night in European football is nearly here - the UEFA Champions League Final 2026. The vibes? Immaculate. The stakes? Massive. The tickets? Yeah, they're getting scarce.

Whether you’ve left it late or just got the green light to go, this guide is your go-to for scoring last-minute tickets to one of the most sought-after matches in world football.

Book Champions League tickets from €50Book tickets

Upcoming Champions League 2026 tickets: The road to the Final

DateMatchLocationTickets
Tue Feb 24Newcastle United vs Qarabağ (8pm)St James' Park (Newcastle)Tickets
 Inter Milan vs Bodø/Glimt (8pm)San Siro (Milan)Tickets
Wed Feb 25Real Madrid vs Benfica (8pm)Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid)Tickets
 Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco (8pm)Parc des Princes (Paris)Tickets
Mar 10 & 11TBD vs Top 8 Seeds* (1st Leg)TBDTickets
Tue Mar 17Arsenal vs TBD (8pm)Emirates Stadium (London)Tickets
 Bayern Munich vs TBD (8pm)Allianz Arena (Munich)Tickets
 Barcelona vs TBD (8pm)Estadi Olímpic (Barcelona)Tickets
 Sporting CP vs TBD (8pm)Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon)Tickets
Wed Mar 18Liverpool vs TBD (8pm)Anfield (Liverpool)Tickets
 Manchester City vs TBD (8pm)Etihad Stadium (Manchester)Tickets
 Tottenham Hotspur vs TBD (8pm)Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)Tickets
 Chelsea vs TBD (8pm)Stamford Bridge (London)Tickets

*Note: The specific opponents and Tuesday/Wednesday slot assignments for the Round of 16 will be confirmed after the UEFA draw on February 27.

Where can I buy last-minute Champions League Final 2026 tickets?

If you're hoping to be in the stands at the Puskás Aréna, your best bets for last-minute Champions League Final tickets are:

Ligue 1
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
  • UEFA.com – If any final-release or resale tickets become available via the official portal, UEFA will list them here. It’s rare, but worth checking daily.
  • StubHub - A secondary marketplace that lists fan-to-fan resale tickets. Prices will fluctuate (and spike), but if you're quick, you might be in luck.
  • Club-specific ticket portals – Once the finalists are confirmed, check official club channels or supporters’ groups for legitimate allocation returns.

Pro tip: If you're already in Budapest, check the official Fan Festival zones at Heroes' Square for last-minute updates. Just be cautious - scams spike around the Hungarian capital during the final week.

Book Champions League tickets from €50Book tickets

How much are Champions League final tickets?

It’s not cheap. But for a bucket-list event, it's worth it. Face value tickets from UEFA for the 2026 final are expected to range from approximately €70 (Fans First) to over €700 for Category 1.

On resale sites like StubHub, prices can jump to €600-£2,500+, especially in the final 72 hours before kick-off.

VIP and hospitality packages? You're looking at €3,500 and up, but they offer the ultimate matchday experience. Expect prices to rise sharply as we see if giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Arsenal secure their spot in the final.

Which site is reliable for Champions League tickets?

If you’re going the resale route, stick to reputable platforms with buyer guarantees. Here are some fan-trusted options:

  • StubHub – Global reach, easy to use, and offers a comprehensive FanProtect guarantee.
  • SeatPick – A ticket aggregator to compare listings from multiple vetted sellers in one place.

Avoid shady social media accounts or "ticket plugs" on Telegram. If the price for a front-row seat looks too good to be true, it’s a scam.

Where to stay for the Champions League Final 2026?

Budapest is a stunning city, but hotel availability for late May will vanish fast. 

For the best experience, look for accommodation in District VII (Erzsébetváros) or District VI for the nightlife, while staying within a quick metro ride of the Puskás Aréna.

If central hotels are fully booked, consider staying on the Buda side of the river near the M2 metro line - it’s a direct and scenic route to the stadium area.

The interactive map below shows the best available hotels and rentals near the Puskás Aréna and throughout central Budapest.

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, May 31. The Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions) was opened in 2005 and it has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted a number of games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The one and only previous UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Allianz Arena was the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, which Chelsea won on penalties.

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final are traditionally available through three avenues: the official ticket portals of both teams who make the fixture and directly through UEFA itself. Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead.

A total of 38,700 tickets out of 64,500 are made available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 18,000 tickets each, while the remaining tickets were being offered for sale to fans worldwide. However, the general public ballot for the 2025 final closed on April 11.

Fans who are unsuccessful in the official ballot or unable to purchase tickets through one of the two clubs set to compete in the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final may still be able to purchase their seats through a secondary resale site such as StubHub. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions surrounding any potential purchases.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0