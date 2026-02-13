How to buy last-minute tickets to UEFA Champions League Final 2026: Ticket prices, upcoming fixtures, Puskas Arena & more

The biggest night in European football is nearly here - the UEFA Champions League Final 2026. The vibes? Immaculate. The stakes? Massive. The tickets? Yeah, they're getting scarce.

Whether you’ve left it late or just got the green light to go, this guide is your go-to for scoring last-minute tickets to one of the most sought-after matches in world football.

Upcoming Champions League 2026 tickets: The road to the Final

Date Match Location Tickets Tue Feb 24 Newcastle United vs Qarabağ (8pm) St James' Park (Newcastle) Tickets Inter Milan vs Bodø/Glimt (8pm) San Siro (Milan) Tickets Wed Feb 25 Real Madrid vs Benfica (8pm) Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid) Tickets Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco (8pm) Parc des Princes (Paris) Tickets Mar 10 & 11 TBD vs Top 8 Seeds* (1st Leg) TBD Tickets Tue Mar 17 Arsenal vs TBD (8pm) Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets Bayern Munich vs TBD (8pm) Allianz Arena (Munich) Tickets Barcelona vs TBD (8pm) Estadi Olímpic (Barcelona) Tickets Sporting CP vs TBD (8pm) Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon) Tickets Wed Mar 18 Liverpool vs TBD (8pm) Anfield (Liverpool) Tickets Manchester City vs TBD (8pm) Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Tickets Tottenham Hotspur vs TBD (8pm) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) Tickets Chelsea vs TBD (8pm) Stamford Bridge (London) Tickets

*Note: The specific opponents and Tuesday/Wednesday slot assignments for the Round of 16 will be confirmed after the UEFA draw on February 27.

Where can I buy last-minute Champions League Final 2026 tickets?

If you're hoping to be in the stands at the Puskás Aréna, your best bets for last-minute Champions League Final tickets are:

UEFA.com – If any final-release or resale tickets become available via the official portal, UEFA will list them here. It’s rare, but worth checking daily.

StubHub - A secondary marketplace that lists fan-to-fan resale tickets. Prices will fluctuate (and spike), but if you're quick, you might be in luck.

Club-specific ticket portals – Once the finalists are confirmed, check official club channels or supporters’ groups for legitimate allocation returns.

Pro tip: If you're already in Budapest, check the official Fan Festival zones at Heroes' Square for last-minute updates. Just be cautious - scams spike around the Hungarian capital during the final week.

How much are Champions League final tickets?

It’s not cheap. But for a bucket-list event, it's worth it. Face value tickets from UEFA for the 2026 final are expected to range from approximately €70 (Fans First) to over €700 for Category 1.

On resale sites like StubHub, prices can jump to €600-£2,500+, especially in the final 72 hours before kick-off.

VIP and hospitality packages? You're looking at €3,500 and up, but they offer the ultimate matchday experience. Expect prices to rise sharply as we see if giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Arsenal secure their spot in the final.

Which site is reliable for Champions League tickets?

If you’re going the resale route, stick to reputable platforms with buyer guarantees. Here are some fan-trusted options:

StubHub – Global reach, easy to use, and offers a comprehensive FanProtect guarantee.

SeatPick – A ticket aggregator to compare listings from multiple vetted sellers in one place.

Avoid shady social media accounts or "ticket plugs" on Telegram. If the price for a front-row seat looks too good to be true, it’s a scam.

Where to stay for the Champions League Final 2026?

Budapest is a stunning city, but hotel availability for late May will vanish fast.

For the best experience, look for accommodation in District VII (Erzsébetváros) or District VI for the nightlife, while staying within a quick metro ride of the Puskás Aréna.

If central hotels are fully booked, consider staying on the Buda side of the river near the M2 metro line - it’s a direct and scenic route to the stadium area.

The interactive map below shows the best available hotels and rentals near the Puskás Aréna and throughout central Budapest.