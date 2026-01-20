Austria World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Austria will return to football’s biggest stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Puma has stepped up with fresh kit designs that lean into national identity and contemporary energy. After qualifying for the tournament, their first World Cup appearance since 1998, the ÖFB kit story is gathering momentum among rising fan interest and pre-tournament hype.

Puma recently unveiled its European home shirts for the 2026 cycle, and Austria’s new strip is a standout thanks to some historic design twists. While the official away kit hasn’t yet dropped, early information about potential colourways and themes has already leaked, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when kits officially hit shelves. Here’s your complete breakdown of the Austria home and away kits, launch windows and expected prices ahead of next summer.

