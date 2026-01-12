This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup Home kitadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The Green Falcons’ fresh adidas gear sets the tone for a stylish North America campaign.

The countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and Saudi Arabia’s kit story is already unfolding in style. With leaks revealing both the home and away jerseys ahead of the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, fans are finally getting a clear picture of how the Green Falcons will look when they take on the world next summer.

Traditionally known for their rich green palette, Saudi Arabia’s adidas-crafted kits for 2026 mix cultural symbolism with contemporary details that stand out on and off the pitch. Below, we break down what’s been revealed so far, when the shirts will launch, and what prices to expect for supporters looking to rep the Kingdom in 2026.

    Saudi Arabia Home Kit

    Revealed back in November 2025, Saudi Arabia's 2026 design sticks with the national team’s signature deep green base but elevates it with purple and gold accents and a subtle geometric pattern woven into the fabric, a modern twist that nods to traditional Saudi artistic motifs.

    According to leaks, the jersey’s unique green, gold, and purple collar construction and detailing set it apart from previous editions, giving the Falcons a bold identity as they prepare for their World Cup journey. The kit hit shelves in November 2025, giving fans early access ahead of next summer.

    As seen on official adidas retail listings, 2026 home jerseys are typically priced around €90/£85 for the standard fan version, with authentic and youth sizing occasionally priced higher or lower.

  • Saudi Arabia Away Kit

    While the home shirt has already surfaced, the away kit for Saudi Arabia’s 2026 World Cup campaign has also been revealed through leaks and is expected to be officially released in March 2026, aligning with adidas’ broader away kit rollout schedule.

    The leaked white-based away jersey features dark green and gold accents, crafting a clean yet distinguished contrast to the home design. Gold and green adidas stripes run along the shoulders, while the Saudi crest and Trefoil logo are also rendered in gold, giving the shirt an elegant, premium feel.

    Pricing for away shirts typically mirrors that of home kits, with standard fan editions expected to land near the €90/£85 range.

