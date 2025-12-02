This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
England Women's 2026 fixtures & results: Lionesses' match schedule, TV channels, live streams & how to watch

A complete guide to England women's year, including how to watch games live and more

England's women's national team went into 2025 with one big aim - that to defend their European title. By beating Spain on penalties in the final of the European Championships, they did exactly that. It was by no means easy for the Lionesses in Switzerland, with a shootout also needed to beat Sweden in the last eight and extra time necessary in the semi-final win over Italy. But at the end of it all, Sarina Wiegman's side came out on top once more, getting revenge on Spain after defeat in the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

Now, as attention turns to 2026, England will be out to topple Spain once again, this time in their 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying group. Only the team that finishes at the top of the table will qualify automatically for the tournament in Brazil, with the play-off route set to await the rest. It's vital that the Lionesses start fast, then, with them hoping a positive end to 2025 can help them do exactly that.

GOAL has everything you need to know about England's schedule, fixtures and results and how to watch the team.

    What fixtures have England Women had in 2025?

    England's focus for the first six months of the year was on the Nations League, with the second edition of the competition starting in February. The Lionesses were in League A again, meaning they faced a really tough group that included Belgium, Portugal and Spain. There were some real highs in these games, most notably the 1-0 win over Spain at Wembley back in February, but there were also some real lows, including a disappointing draw in Portugal and a shocking loss in Belgium.

    However, while missing out on the finals of that competition will have been disappointing, England put it well behind them as they went into Euro 2025. After coming extremely close to elimination in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, the Lionesses secured the title in quite a fitting manner, with plenty of drama involved in the penalty shootout win over Spain in the final.

  • What fixtures do England Women have in 2025?

    England's second-placed finish in the Nations League means they haven't qualified for the competition's finals but they have also avoided the relegation play-offs, which they would've fallen into had they finished third. As such, their autumn and winter is instead made up of friendlies. All four will be played at home, with the Wiegman picking three non-European opponents to take on, in South American champions Brazil, Joe Montemurro's Australia, Asian champions China and Ghana, who just finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • How to watch England Women in 2025

    The rights for England women's national team's games are not the same as the men's team, with ITV the broadcaster for the Lionesses. Games are shown live across its various channels, often on ITV1 or ITV4, and also on ITVX, its streaming service.

    If England play against any of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, though, this can change. BBC holds the rights to broadcast games for the rest of the home nations and, as a result, England's trip to Glasgow to face Scotland at the end of 2023 was broadcasted on BBC One instead of on ITV on that occasion.

    For England fans in the United States, fuboTVis the best option for watching games involving the Lionesses. Generally speaking, FOX and FS1 showed European Championship games, while some games are broadcast on ESPN too.

    What fixtures do England Women have in 2026?

    Qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup will begin at the start of 2026. In November, England learned their opponents for that stage, with the Lionesses to take on Spain, Ukraine and Iceland in Group A3. Only a top of the table finish will secure automatic qualification for the tournament in Brazil. If England finish second, third or even fourth, they will still progress to the play-off rounds where winning two two-legged ties would allow them to qualify for the World Cup instead. 

    The group stage qualifiers will take place through March, April and June in 2026, with any play-off rounds to come later in the year. England have confirmed the dates of those first six games, though venues and kick-off ties are still to be communicated.

  • England Women's fixtures and results in 2025

    DateTime (UK)MatchCompetitionVenue
    Feb 217:45pm

    Portugal 1-1 England

    		UEFA Women's Nations LeagueEstadio Municipal de Portimao, Algarve
    Feb 268pm

    England 1-0 Spain

    		UEFA Women's Nations LeagueWembley Stadium, London
    Apr 48pm

    England 5-0 Belgium

    		UEFA Women's Nations LeagueAshton Gate, Bristol
    Apr 87:30pm

    Belgium 3-2 England

    		UEFA Women's Nations LeagueDen Dreef, Leuven
    May 307:45pmEngland 6-0 PortugalUEFA Women's Nations LeagueWembley Stadium, London
    Jun 36pmSpain 2-1 EnglandUEFA Women's Nations LeagueRCDE Stadium, Barcelona
    Jun 295pmEngland 7-0 JamaicaFriendlyKing Power Stadium, Leicester
    Jul 58pmFrance 2-1 EnglandUEFA Women's Euro 2025 group stageStadion Letzigrund, Zurich
    Jul 95pmEngland 4-0 NetherlandsUEFA Women's Euro 2025 group stageStadion Letzigrund, Zurich
    Jul 138pmEngland 6-1 WalesUEFA Women's Euro 2025 group stageArena St. Gallen, St. Gallen
    Jul 178pmSweden 0-0 (2-3P) EnglandUEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finalStadion Letzigrund, Zurich
    Jul 228pmEngland 2-1 (AET) ItalyUEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-finalStade de Geneve, Lancy
    Jul 275pmEngland 1-1 (3-1P) SpainUEFA Women's Euro 2025 finalSt. Jakob Park, Basel
    Oct 255:30pmEngland 1-2 BrazilFriendlyEtihad Stadium, Manchester
    Oct 287pmEngland 3-0 AustraliaFriendlyPride Park, Derby
    Nov 295:30pmEngland 8-0 ChinaFriendlyWembley Stadium, London
    Dec 27pmEngland 2-0 GhanaFriendlySt Mary's, Southampton

    Further fixtures and details for 2026 will be released in due course.

  • England Women's fixtures in 2026

    DateTime (UK)MatchCompetitionVenue
    March 3TBCUkraine vs England2027 Women's World Cup qualifying - group stageTBC
    March 7TBCEngland vs Iceland2027 Women's World Cup qualifying - group stageTBC
    April 147pmEngland vs Spain2027 Women's World Cup qualifying - group stageWembley Stadium, London
    April 18TBCIceland vs England2027 Women's World Cup qualifying - group stageTBC
    June 5TBCSpain vs England2027 Women's World Cup qualifying - group stageTBC
    June 9TBCEngland vs Ukraine2027 Women's World Cup qualifying - group stageTBC

    Further fixtures and details for 2026 will be released in due course.

