England Women's 2026 fixtures & results: Lionesses' match schedule, TV channels, live streams & how to watch

England's women's national team went into 2025 with one big aim - that to defend their European title. By beating Spain on penalties in the final of the European Championships, they did exactly that. It was by no means easy for the Lionesses in Switzerland, with a shootout also needed to beat Sweden in the last eight and extra time necessary in the semi-final win over Italy. But at the end of it all, Sarina Wiegman's side came out on top once more, getting revenge on Spain after defeat in the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

Now, as attention turns to 2026, England will be out to topple Spain once again, this time in their 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying group. Only the team that finishes at the top of the table will qualify automatically for the tournament in Brazil, with the play-off route set to await the rest. It's vital that the Lionesses start fast, then, with them hoping a positive end to 2025 can help them do exactly that.

GOAL has everything you need to know about England's schedule, fixtures and results and how to watch the team.