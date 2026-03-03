England women's player ratings vs Ukraine: Razor-sharp Alessia Russo leads the way for Lionesses while Georgia Stanway and Jess Park also bag braces in six-goal second-half blitz to ensure victory in opening World Cup qualifier

England dominated the first half but, for various reasons, had nothing to show for it at the break. Russo struggled to be accurate with a few headers, Laura Blindkilde Brown was unlucky to hit the bar with a great strike and Lotte Wubben-Moy thought she'd broke the deadlock with an improvised backheel, only for her effort to be cleared off the line. Opportunities for Lauren Hemp and Stanway would also come, but neither had the clinical touch to make them count.

That all changed within two minutes of the second half. Keira Walsh set Russo free in the box and she showed wonderful composure to fool her marker before coolly converting to finally give England the lead they deserved. Only four more minutes had passed when Russo doubled that advantage, again finishing well after great work down the right from Lauren Hemp.

Kalinina's terrific effort just before the hour did give Ukraine, the hosts of this match but unable to play it on home soil due to the ongoing war with Russia, something to celebrate, but it seemed to only make England put their foot on the gas even harder going into the final stages.

Three goals in 15 minutes would allow the Lionesses to rack up the convincing scoreline that reflected their dominance of the game. Hemp won a penalty that Stanway converted, before the Bayern Munich midfielder thumped another into the top corner a few minutes later, and then Park got in on the act, profiting from more great work from the impressive Stanway.

Park would then produce the goal of the night late on, with a sublime strike making it six. Lack of a clean sheet aside, it was the perfect start for England to make to their World Cup qualifying campaign, with only top spot - in a group that also features Spain - to secure automatic qualification for the tournament in Brazil.

GOAL rates England's players from the Mardan Sports Complex...