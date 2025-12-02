USWNT 2026 TV schedule: Fixtures, results, live stream & how to watch the U.S. women's team

The United States women's national team entered a new era in 2024, with Emma Hayes making an immediate impact on a group in need of exactly that. Within weeks of starting her new job, the former Chelsea boss guided the U.S. to Olympic gold, sending a message to the rest of the women's game as a new World Cup cycle begins.

The four-time world champion suffered its earliest Women's World Cup exit in Australia in 2023 and Vlatko Andonovski left his role as head coach as a result. It's been a delight for the nation to see the team return to a title-winning level so soon, then. Now, with plenty of time until the next major tournament, the 2027 Women's World Cup, Hayes can focus on developing this exciting young generation of players, ensuring they are ready to challenge for the World Cup.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the USWNT's schedule, its fixtures and results and how to watch the team in 2026...