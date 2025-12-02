This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Catarina Macario USWNT vs ChinaGetty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

USWNT 2026 TV schedule: Fixtures, results, live stream & how to watch the U.S. women's team

A complete guide to the United States' year, including fixtures in qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup

Editor's pick

Peacock

Peacock are the home of all USWNT friendlies including their upcoming games against Brazil.

DVR capabilities: No

Simultaneous streams: 3

Free trial: No

Monthly from

$7.99

Get Peacock

The United States women's national team entered a new era in 2024, with Emma Hayes making an immediate impact on a group in need of exactly that. Within weeks of starting her new job, the former Chelsea boss guided the U.S. to Olympic gold, sending a message to the rest of the women's game as a new World Cup cycle begins.

The four-time world champion suffered its earliest Women's World Cup exit in Australia in 2023 and Vlatko Andonovski left his role as head coach as a result. It's been a delight for the nation to see the team return to a title-winning level so soon, then. Now, with plenty of time until the next major tournament, the 2027 Women's World Cup, Hayes can focus on developing this exciting young generation of players, ensuring they are ready to challenge for the World Cup.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the USWNT's schedule, its fixtures and results and how to watch the team in 2026...

  • Lynn Biyendolo USWNTImagn

    What fixtures has the USWNT had in 2025?

    The USWNT's first fixtures of 2025 came at the SheBelieves Cup, where it won twice but was ultimately beaten to the trophy by an impressive Japan team in a tournament that also featured Australia and Colombia. In April, Hayes' side took on another top international side when it welcomed Brazil for a double-header and two rematches of the 2024 Olympic final. The wins were split, there.

    The U.S. continued has continued its winning into the summer months, with China, Jamaica, Ireland and Canada all beaten in recent outings.

    • Advertisement

  • What is on the USWNT's schedule in 2025?

    The USWNT has five fixtures on its schedule for the remainder of the year, with a double-header against Portugal set to take place in late October before a clash with New Zealand follows. Hayes' side will then take on Italy in two friendlies in the last international break of 2025.

  • How to watch the USWNT in 2025

    The rights to broadcast the USWNT are the same as the men’s team and are split across several networks. For English-speaking viewers, the rights are held by Warner Bros and Discovery Sports, with every game live on Peacock and Max (formerly HBO Max). Approximately 50 per cent of games are also shown live across the TNT Sports channels.

    Turner channels are available through streaming services like Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

    For Spanish-speaking viewers, the rights are currently with Telemundo Deportes, which streams games on Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

    Find out more about the best packages to watch the USWNT here.

    Watch the USWNT live on Peacock
    Subscribe today

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Catarina Macario USWNTGetty Images

    What is on the USWNT's schedule in 2026?

    U.S. Soccer has already announced one fixture for the USWNT in 2026, that which will see the reigning Olympic champion take on Paraguay during its January training camp. Five official international breaks will follow that fixture, including the November window in which the U.S. will participate in the CONCACAF W Championship. The top four teams in that tournament will qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup, with two more places in the intercontinental play-off tournament also up for grabs.

  • USWNT fixtures and results in 2025

    DateTimeMatchCompetitionVenue
    Feb 205pm PT / 8pm ET

    USWNT 2-0 Colombia

    		SheBelieves CupShell Energy Stadium, Houston
    Feb 232pm PT / 5pm ET

    USWNT 2-1 Australia

    		SheBelieves CupState Farm Stadium, Glendale
    Feb 267:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET

    USWNT 1-2 Japan

    		SheBelieves CupSnapdragon Stadium, San Diego
    Apr 52pm PT / 5pm ET

    USWNT 2-0 Brazil

    		FriendlySoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
    Apr 87:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET

    USWNT 1-2 Brazil

    		FriendlyPayPal Park, San Jose
    May 312:30pm PT / 5:30pm ETUSWNT 3-0 ChinaFriendlyAllianz Field, St. Paul
    Jun 35pm PT / 8pm ETUSWNT 4-0 JamaicaFriendlyEnergizer Park, St. Louis
    Jun 266pm PT / 9pm ETUSWNT 4-0 IrelandFriendlyDick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City
    Jun 2912pm PT / 3pm ETUSWNT 4-0 IrelandFriendlyTQL Stadium, Cincinnati
    Jul 24.30pm PT / 7.30pm ETUSWNT 3-0 CanadaFriendlyAudi Field, Washington D.C.
    Oct 234pm PT / 7pm ETUSWNT 1-2 PortugalFriendlySubaru Park, Chester
    Oct 2612pm PT / 3pm ETUSWNT 3-1 PortugalFriendlyRentschler Field, East Hartford
    Oct 294pm PT / 7pm ETUSWNT 6-0 New ZealandFriendlyCPKC Stadium, Kansas City
    Nov 284pm PT / 7pm ETUSWNT 3-0 ItalyFriendlyInter&Co Stadium, Orlando
    Dec 14pm PT / 7pm ETUSWNT 2-0 ItalyFriendlyChase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

    Further fixtures for 2026 will be announced in due course.

  • USWNT fixtures and results in 2026

    DateTimeMatchCompetitionVenue
    Jan 242.30pm PT / 5.30pm ETUSWNT vs ParaguayFriendlyDignity Health Sports Park, Carson

    Further fixtures for 2026 will be announced in due course.

0