Ahmed Magdy

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I am an Egyptian sports journalist since 2015, committed to writing what I believe in and delivering content that is truly worth your time.

Long before 2015, I fell in love with football and wished it could be part of every aspect of my life. I regularly appear on sports television channels, discussing local, regional, and global sports. Every time I’m introduced as part of the “GOAL” family, I feel immense pride.

I have loved football since childhood. The first match I followed passionately was the 1998 World Cup final. The 2002 Brazil generation and Barcelona 2005 were defining milestones that shaped my obsession with every detail of the game.

My areas of expertise include global sports news coverage, technical analysis of psychological and tactical aspects on the pitch, live event reporting, and creating professional SEO-driven reports to stay on top of world football in real time.

My most memorable football moment: the 2022 World Cup final stands out as my favorite memory. Professionally, breaking the story of Abdelhak Nouri’s recovery remains a milestone I deeply cherish in my career.

My all-time favorite team: Iker Casillas – Ashley Cole – Paolo Maldini – Virgil van Dijk – Dani Alves – Luka Modrić – Xavi Hernández – Andrés Iniesta – Lionel Messi – Ronaldinho – Ronaldo Nazário