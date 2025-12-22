Aditya Gokhale Author Image

Aditya Gokhale

News & MLS Previews Writer

📝 Bio: I'm a football news writer with over five years of experience and joined GOAL in 2023 after having worked with The Sporting News, Barca Universal, MTAG and The Nutmeg Assist. I decided to switch my career path after having completed my Bachelor's in Sports Management, and have now been looking forward to progressing as a sports journalist.

My Football Story: Having grown up with a number of sports influencing my childhood, I've become obsessed with every single detail of every single sport. That said, I started to gravitate towards football after watching Barcelona play in 2006, and I have been through the highs and the lows - the Koeman era, getting used to a Barca without Messi and, of course, THAT night at Anfield. I spend most of my time staying across La Liga and the Segunda Division, as well as tinkering with my FPL team, that I never seem to get right.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • Expert football opinion & analysis
  • La Liga & Segunda Division football insight
  • Expert understanding of the La Masia set-up

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: As a football fan who has resided in India, going to Europe and watching a lot of matches was always going to be a struggle. However, my favourite stadium experience will always be seeing Barcelona's La Liga opener in the 2022-23 season, the start of the first full campaign for Xavi. The match came on the back of what was a pivotal summer transfer window, that saw the arrivals of Lewandowski, Kounde, Christensen and Raphinha.

