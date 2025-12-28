Getty
'Some moments I want to kiss him!' - Pep Guardiola gives hilarious insight into Rayan Cherki's Man City rise
Man City beat Nottingham Forest as Cherki shines
Manchester City kept pace in the Premier League title race with a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Nottingham Forest, a result that underlined both their resilience and growing attacking depth. The match proved a stern test, with Forest pushing City throughout and refusing to be overawed at the City Ground.
City took the lead early in the second half when Tijjani Reijnders finished off a move that owed much to Cherki’s creativity. Forest responded swiftly, levelling through Omari Hutchinson and threatening to derail Guardiola’s side with an energetic, emotional performance played in tribute to club legend John Robertson.
As the contest edged toward a draw, Cherki stepped up once more as the France international struck the decisive goal in the 83rd minute, sealing a crucial win that extended City’s winning run in the league and sent a clear warning to their title rivals. It was a defining moment in Cherki’s developing Premier League story.
Guardiola reveals his complex relationship with Cherki
After the final whistle, Guardiola summed up his complex relationship with Cherki in typically colourful fashion. Speaking about the young playmaker’s influence, Guardiola admitted the player can test his patience as much as he excites him.
"There are moments I shout at him and there are moments I want to kiss him, so I have that ambivalent feeling with him," Guardiola said. "I want to allow him to express his incredible talent. We have to play better from the back so he can get more balls from that position."
Guardiola also reflected on City’s performance as a whole, acknowledging it was not flawless but showed important improvement after the interval. "The second half was a little bit better," he explained, pointing to how City adjusted after a subdued opening period in which they struggled to impose themselves.
"I know the memory is weak but when we won the six Premier Leagues, these types of games have a lot, so this is a massive three points," he added. "Mainly for the quality of the opposition. Sean Dyche has created a proper team. It's a top, top side. It's much more important how you suffer and defend and accept you are not playing good and accept you can be better. Otherwise there is no chance. Last season that game is lost 10 for 10."
Man City looking to get back into title race
Cherki’s season has been defined by moments of brilliance mixed with spells of inconsistency, a balance that Guardiola has openly acknowledged. The 22-year-old arrived with a reputation for flair and unpredictability, and while those qualities have thrilled supporters, they have also required careful management within City’s demanding tactical framework.
Against Forest, Cherki demonstrated both sides of his game. His assist for Reijnders highlighted his vision and technical quality, while his late winner showcased composure and confidence under pressure. It was precisely the type of performance Guardiola has been urging from him, one where creativity is matched by decisive end product.
This victory also carried broader significance for City, making it six straight league wins as the result reinforced their reputation for grinding out results even when not at their best. Guardiola later admitted it was the sort of match his side might have failed to win in previous seasons, underlining the importance of mentality as well as talent.
Cherki continues his rapid Man City rise
City's attention now turns to maintaining momentum as the title race intensifies. With confidence growing and key players delivering at crucial moments, Guardiola’s side are positioning themselves as relentless contenders once again, regardless of the challenges posed by away fixtures and stubborn opponents.
