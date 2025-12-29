Getty Images Sport
Gavi eyeing Barcelona comeback after injury nightmare as midfielder admits he's still dreaming of place in Spain squad for World Cup 2026
Gavi trains alone as he looks ahead to return from injury
Barcelona midfielder Gavi has spent the closing months of 2025 locked in a painstaking recovery process after undergoing surgery on his right knee in September. The procedure ruled him out of the first half of the season and added another long chapter to what has become a frustrating run of injury setbacks for the 21-year-old.
The midfielder has been working individually at the Ciutat Esportiva, following a clearly defined rehabilitation plan designed to ensure there are no shortcuts. February has been identified as the target month for him to be fully fit and ready to return, although there is no intention from either player or club to rush the process.
Despite being sidelined, Gavi has remained closely connected to the squad. He has watched Barcelona’s strong run of form from the outside, balancing pride in his teammates’ performances with the frustration of not being able to contribute on the pitch during a key phase of the campaign.
Gavi keen to focus on Barcelona comeback in February
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after another individual training session, Gavi struck a calm and determined tone about his recovery, insisting everything remains on schedule. “Everything is going according to plan,” he explained. “I’m meeting the deadlines they’ve set, and so far everything is going very well.”
The Spain international admitted the mental challenge of being sidelined has been one of the toughest aspects. “You learn a lot when you have these kinds of injuries,” he said. “Above all, patience. What hurts me the most is watching my teammates and not being able to play.”
Looking ahead, Gavi made it clear that his focus stretches beyond just getting back on the pitch. He sent a message to Barcelona supporters with one eye on the new year and beyond: “Health and happiness, and hopefully we’ll win every title possible.” He added that while the team are enjoying an excellent season, standards cannot drop. “They’re having a great season, but we can’t relax because no trophy has been decided yet.”
Speaking about his own motivations for the start of the new year, he added: “What truly matters to me is being here working to recover as quickly and fully as possible. In theory, I should be ready to play in five months (from the injury)."
Barca dressing room offer support
Gavi’s absence has forced him to experience football from a very different perspective. Known for his relentless intensity and emotional edge on the pitch, the midfielder has had to channel that energy into the gym and rehabilitation work instead. He revealed that he had very little time away during the festive period, spending just a handful of days with family before resuming his recovery programme.
Support inside the dressing room has been constant. Gavi has repeatedly stressed how close he feels to the group despite not playing, highlighting the encouragement he has received from several teammates during the most difficult moments of his rehab. That sense of belonging has been crucial in maintaining his motivation through long, solitary training sessions.
“I have no complaints about my teammates; they treat me very well. Araujo, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Balde they are all always there for me.”
Crucially, the long-term picture continues to drive him. Gavi has not hidden his ambition to return at full strength and re-establish himself as a key figure for club and country.
Gavi keen on World Cup action — but not forcing return
The next phase of Gavi’s comeback will see him gradually reintegrated into ball work and, eventually, team training if all benchmarks are met. February remains the provisional target, but Barcelona’s medical staff are expected to take a conservative approach given the midfielder’s recent history.
Beyond club football, the bigger dream looms large. Gavi has made it clear he is not giving up on the 2026 World Cup, even if time is tight. He has acknowledged that his priority must be finishing the season strongly with Barcelona, but believes a fully fit return could still put him in contention for selection with Spain. “Going to the World Cup would be very good, that’s what I want, although I must focus on recovery, finish the season with Barça and then it would be great to be able to go to the World Cup.”
