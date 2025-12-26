Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool? Egypt star's agent responds after Fenerbahce transfer approach

Salah has reportedly ruled out the possibility of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce following direct contact between the Istanbul club and his representatives. The development comes at a time when the Liverpool forward’s future has been under increasing scrutiny due to his reduced role at Anfield this season.

According to reports from Turkey, Fenerbahce officials held talks with Salah’s long-time agent Ramy Abbas earlier this week. The purpose of the meeting was to explore whether the Egyptian international would consider a move to Istanbul, with the Turkish side alert to speculation that Salah has grown unsettled at Liverpool under head coach Slot.

The discussions ultimately led to a swift and definitive response from Salah’s camp. Despite rumours linking him with several clubs outside England, the approach from Fenerbahce was firmly rejected, reinforcing the narrow range of options currently being considered for the 33-year-old forward.