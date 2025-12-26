Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool? Egypt star's agent responds after Fenerbahce transfer approach
Salah's agent holds talks with Fenerbahce
Salah has reportedly ruled out the possibility of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce following direct contact between the Istanbul club and his representatives. The development comes at a time when the Liverpool forward’s future has been under increasing scrutiny due to his reduced role at Anfield this season.
According to reports from Turkey, Fenerbahce officials held talks with Salah’s long-time agent Ramy Abbas earlier this week. The purpose of the meeting was to explore whether the Egyptian international would consider a move to Istanbul, with the Turkish side alert to speculation that Salah has grown unsettled at Liverpool under head coach Slot.
The discussions ultimately led to a swift and definitive response from Salah’s camp. Despite rumours linking him with several clubs outside England, the approach from Fenerbahce was firmly rejected, reinforcing the narrow range of options currently being considered for the 33-year-old forward.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah's agent makes it clear... Liverpool or Saudi Arabia
Salah’s agent, Abbas, left little room for ambiguity when responding to the Turkish club’s enquiry, at a time when the former Chelsea man is representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
"He will either stay at Liverpool or move to Saudi Arabia," Abbas reportedly told Fenerbahce representatives, according to Turkish outlet sabah.com.tr.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Why is Salah's future uncertain at Liverpool?
Salah’s situation at Liverpool has become one of the most closely watched subplots of the 2025/26 season. Once the undisputed talisman at Anfield, the Egyptian has found himself in and out of the starting lineup, which led to his public outburst that he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club. That disagreement coincided with a tactical shift under the Dutch coach, who has favoured a more structured and possession-heavy approach.
From a purely footballing perspective, Salah’s numbers this season reflect that adjustment period. He has featured in 20 matches across all competitions, contributing five goals and four assists. While still respectable, those figures represent a significant drop-off from the standards he has set since arriving on Merseyside in 2017, when he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable and devastating attackers.
Off the pitch, Salah remains one of Liverpool’s highest earners. He is under contract until the summer of 2027 and is reported to earn a net annual salary of around €14 million (£12m), making him a challenging target for most European clubs. That financial reality helps explain why interest has been strongest from outside Europe’s traditional elite markets, particularly Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
- AFP
Salah's future remains uncertain as he plays at AFCON with Egypt...
With the January transfer window approaching, Salah’s future is unlikely to drift far from the headlines. While Fenerbahce’s interest has been dismissed, reports continue to suggest that Saudi Pro League clubs are monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as a potential marquee signing capable of transforming both the sporting and commercial profile of the league.
For Liverpool, the coming months present a delicate balancing act. Allowing Salah to leave in January would generate significant funds but could weaken an already inconsistent side midway through the season. Retaining him, however, risks prolonging uncertainty if his role under Slot does not improve and his influence on the pitch continues to wane.
As things stand, Salah’s camp has made its position clear: Turkey is not an option. Whether the Egyptian star remains at Anfield or ultimately chooses a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia will depend on how his relationship with Liverpool evolves in the second half of the season, and whether the club sees a long-term future for one of the most iconic players in its modern history.
.
Advertisement