Match Preview & SEO Writer

Neeraj Sharma works as a content writer at GOAL, where he combines his passion for sports with a flair for storytelling to create engaging and insightful pieces. A devoted Newcastle United supporter, Neeraj has been living the dream ever since the club's high-profile takeover brought renewed hope and excitement to St James' Park.

Before joining GOAL, Neeraj built his foundation in sports media through writing previews, analysis pieces, and opinion columns for an online fan blog. He also served as a sports reporter for his college magazine, gaining hands-on experience covering a wide range of sports events. When he's not writing articles, you'll likely find him hitting the deck for a game of football or basketball.