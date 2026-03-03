Classificação
Spanyolország 2
|Posição
|Time
|J
|V
|E
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|P
|Sequência
|5
|Las Palmas
|29
|12
|12
|5
|38
|22
|16
|48
|6
|Malaga
|29
|14
|6
|9
|44
|34
|10
|48
|7
|Burgos CF
|29
|13
|7
|9
|32
|26
|6
|46
|8
|AD Ceuta FC
|29
|13
|5
|11
|36
|43
|-7
|44
|9
|Sporting Gijon
|29
|12
|6
|11
|38
|37
|1
|42
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Gegründet wurde der Liverpool Football Club im Jahr 1892.
Der Liverpool FC befindet sich im Besitz der US-amerikanischen Fenway Sports Group. Führende Figur der Eigentümergruppe ist der Unternehmer John W. Henry als Mehrheitseigner.
Die FSG übernahm den Traditionsklub im Jahr 2010 und hält darüber hinaus Beteiligungen an weiteren Sportteams, darunter die Boston Red Sox aus der Major League Baseball.
Das Stadion des Liverpool FC heißt Anfield und ist seit der Gründung die Heimspielstätte der Reds.
Das Anfield Stadium bietet Platz für 61.276 Zuschauer und verfügt ausschließlich über Sitzplätze.
Der Liverpool FC gehört mit 52 Titeln zu den erfolgreichsten Fußballklubs Englands und der Welt. International triumphierte der Verein sechsmal in der Champions League. Hinzu kommen vier UEFA-Supercups und eine FIFA-Klub-Weltmeisterschaft.
Mit 20 englischen Meisterschaften teilt sich der Liverpool FC den Rekord als erfolgreichster Klub Englands mit Manchester United.
Ian Callaghan (1960-1978) ist mit 855 Pflichtspielen Rekordspieler beim FC Liverpool.
Ian Rush ist der Rekordtorschütze in der Geschichte der Reds und brachte es in seiner Karriere auf insgesamt 339 Pflichtspieltore für den Klub.
Im Trikot des FC Liverpool standen im Laufe der Jahre zahlreiche Weltstars wie Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Virgil van Dijk und Mohamed Salah.
Die Geschichte des Liverpool FC ist von zahlreichen herausragenden Trainern geprägt. An der Spitze steht Bob Paisley als erfolgreichster Trainer der Vereinsgeschichte (u.a. 6x englische Meisterschaft und 3x Champions League), während auch Joe Fagan, Rafael Benitez und Jürgen Klopp den Klub nachhaltig prägten.
Aufgrund seiner roten Vereinsfarben ist der FC Liverpool unter dem Spitznamen "The Reds" bekannt und wird im Alltag oft schlicht "LFC" genannt.