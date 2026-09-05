Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Wrexham will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Swansea City vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Swansea City host Wrexham at the Swansea.com Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries plenty of weight for both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Vitor Matos' side arrive in strong form. The Swans have won three of their last four Championship outings, including back-to-back victories over Stoke City and Derby County, and they currently sit top of the second-tier table.

For Wrexham, the picture is considerably more complicated. Phil Parkinson's side have yet to string together the kind of consistency their ambitions demand, and a bruising 3-0 defeat at Millwall on September 2 did little to ease the pressure on the manager.

The Welsh derby adds another layer. These two clubs have met twice in the Championship this season already, with Wrexham winning 2-0 at home in March 2026 and Swansea taking the reverse fixture 2-1 back in December 2025.

Off the pitch, the Wrexham project under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continues to attract attention. The club's recruitment has been active, and the spotlight that follows them into every away ground makes this fixture a draw well beyond South Wales.

Swansea will be confident. A home crowd, a top-of-the-table position, and an opponent still searching for rhythm makes this a fixture the Swans will approach with genuine belief.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Wrexham head coach Phil Parkinson is also without publicly confirmed team news ahead of the trip to South Wales. Updates to both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Swansea City head into this fixture with four wins and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Championship win over Watford on September 1, and they also beat Derby County 3-0 on the road on August 29. The Swans drew 0-0 with Sheffield United and beat Stoke City 2-1 in that run, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Birmingham City. Three wins from their last four Championship games underlines Swansea's strong start to the league season.

Wraxham arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Championship defeat at Millwall on September 2, a heavy loss that followed a 2-1 home reverse against Birmingham City. The Red Dragons drew 1-1 with both Watford and Cardiff City in August, and their only win in the run came in a Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough on penalties. Wrexham have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 13, 2026, when Wrexham won 2-0 at home in the Championship. Before that, Swansea City took a 2-1 victory at the Swansea.com Stadium on December 19, 2025. The head-to-head record across the five most recent meetings also includes a 0-0 draw in League Two in March 2003, a 4-0 Wrexham win in September 2002, and a 1-0 Wrexham victory in League One in April 2001.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit first while Wrexham are 11th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: