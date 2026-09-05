Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoSwansea City
Swansea.com Stadium
team-logoWrexham
Watch it on Paramount+
GOAL-e

Assisted by

Watch Swansea City vs Wrexham Championship soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Swansea City vs Wrexham
Swansea City
Wrexham
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea City and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 5
Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Wrexham will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Swansea City vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

Swansea City host Wrexham at the Swansea.com Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries plenty of weight for both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Vitor Matos' side arrive in strong form. The Swans have won three of their last four Championship outings, including back-to-back victories over Stoke City and Derby County, and they currently sit top of the second-tier table.

For Wrexham, the picture is considerably more complicated. Phil Parkinson's side have yet to string together the kind of consistency their ambitions demand, and a bruising 3-0 defeat at Millwall on September 2 did little to ease the pressure on the manager.

The Welsh derby adds another layer. These two clubs have met twice in the Championship this season already, with Wrexham winning 2-0 at home in March 2026 and Swansea taking the reverse fixture 2-1 back in December 2025.

Off the pitch, the Wrexham project under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continues to attract attention. The club's recruitment has been active, and the spotlight that follows them into every away ground makes this fixture a draw well beyond South Wales.

Swansea will be confident. A home crowd, a top-of-the-table position, and an opponent still searching for rhythm makes this a fixture the Swans will approach with genuine belief.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Swansea City vs Wrexham Probable lineups

Swansea City crest
Swansea City
SWA
Formation
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE

Manager

  • V. Matos

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Wrexham head coach Phil Parkinson is also without publicly confirmed team news ahead of the trip to South Wales. Updates to both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

SWA

SWA - Form

BIR
L0-1
STK
W1-2
SHU
D0-0
DER
W0-3
WAT
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
WRE

WRE - Form

MID
L1-0
CAC
D1-1
WAT
D1-1
BIR
L1-2
MIL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Swansea City head into this fixture with four wins and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Championship win over Watford on September 1, and they also beat Derby County 3-0 on the road on August 29. The Swans drew 0-0 with Sheffield United and beat Stoke City 2-1 in that run, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Birmingham City. Three wins from their last four Championship games underlines Swansea's strong start to the league season.

Wraxham arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Championship defeat at Millwall on September 2, a heavy loss that followed a 2-1 home reverse against Birmingham City. The Red Dragons drew 1-1 with both Watford and Cardiff City in August, and their only win in the run came in a Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough on penalties. Wrexham have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Swansea CityDrawWrexham
1
1
3
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
League Two
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
0
FT
League Two
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
4
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
League One
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 13, 2026, when Wrexham won 2-0 at home in the Championship. Before that, Swansea City took a 2-1 victory at the Swansea.com Stadium on December 19, 2025. The head-to-head record across the five most recent meetings also includes a 0-0 draw in League Two in March 2003, a 4-0 Wrexham win in September 2002, and a 1-0 Wrexham victory in League One in April 2001.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
431073+410
W
W
D
W
3
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
431063+310
D
W
W
W
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
421175+27
D
W
L
W
6
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
421176+17
D
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
420268-26
L
L
W
W
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
412164+25
W
L
D
D
12
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
14
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
16
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
403167-13
L
D
D
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
22
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
4022510-52
D
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit first while Wrexham are 11th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google