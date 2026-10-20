Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, October 21, in the UEFA Champions League league phase, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm local time in Madrid.

José Mourinho's side arrive into this fixture in strong domestic form, having dismantled Sevilla 4-1 at the Bernabéu at the weekend. Teenage midfielder Yan Diomande was the standout performer in that win, continuing a breakout run that has Madrid supporters buzzing ahead of a packed fixture schedule.

The European campaign is also gathering momentum. Real Madrid won 4-3 away at Roma in their most recent Champions League outing, a result that underlines both their attacking threat and the defensive vulnerabilities Mourinho's squad will need to address at the highest level.

RB Leipzig arrive in Madrid having endured a turbulent week. Martin Demichelis's side were thrashed 6-1 by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last Saturday, a result that will sharpen focus on their defensive organisation ahead of a trip to one of Europe's most demanding venues. Their Champions League form offers more encouragement — a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their previous European match showed they can grind out results when the stakes are raised.

Leipzig sit 21st in the Champions League standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to lose if they are to remain in contention for the knockout rounds. Real Madrid, positioned eighth, will be eager to close the gap on the pacesetters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

José Mourinho names a strong projected XI for Real Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger and Denzel Dumfries. Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni are set to line up in midfield, with Brahim Díaz supporting Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Martin Demichelis is expected to deploy Maarten Vandevoordt in goal for Leipzig, with Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, David Raum and Willi Orbán forming the defensive unit. Christopher Nkunku, Neil El Aynaoui and Ezechiel Banzuzi are listed in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda and Romulo Cruz leading the attack. Leipzig also report no injuries or suspensions, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Mourinho's side have been prolific in front of goal during that run, scoring 11 times, including a 4-1 league win over Sevilla and a 4-3 victory at Roma in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Atlético Madrid, a 2-1 loss in the league back in September. The Bernabéu has been a fortress in recent weeks, and Madrid's attacking output gives them a clear edge in this tie.

RB Leipzig's recent form is more difficult to read. Demichelis's side have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with results swinging sharply depending on the competition. A 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a 5-0 victory against Hamburger SV demonstrate their capacity for big wins, but a 6-1 collapse against Bayern Munich last weekend and a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen suggest significant defensive frailty. In European competition, their 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven stands as the most encouraging recent benchmark.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 in the Champions League in March 2024 at the Bernabéu, with Real Madrid having won the first leg 1-0 in Leipzig. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid hold the superior record, winning two to Leipzig's one, with one draw. Leipzig's sole victory in this series came in October 2022, when they beat Madrid 3-2 in Germany — a result that stands as their best performance against the Spanish giants.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Real Madrid sit eighth while RB Leipzig are placed 21st, making this a fixture with contrasting implications for both clubs' progression through the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: