Primera A - Game Week 16 23 Oct 2026 - 21:10

Today's game between Junior FC and Aguilas Doradas will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 9:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Junior FC vs Aguilas Doradas are listed below.

Junior FC host Aguilas Doradas in a Primera A Clausura fixture that carries real weight for both sides, though for very different reasons.

Junior sit 16th in the Clausura table, deep in the relegation picture, and cannot afford to drop further points at home. Sebastian Viera's side have drawn three of their last five league matches and will need more than stalemates if they are to climb clear of danger.

Aguilas Doradas arrive in the stronger position. Flavio Robatto's side have won two and drawn two of their last five outings, with their most recent result a 2-1 win over Tolima. They sit 11th in the Clausura and will fancy their chances against a Junior side that has struggled for clean sheets.

The head-to-head record offers Junior little encouragement. Aguilas have won both of the most recent meetings, including a 3-0 win when Junior visited in April 2026.

For Junior, this is a fixture they must treat as a must-win. A home defeat would tighten the grip of the relegation battle further. Aguilas, with nothing to fear and form on their side, will arrive with confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Junior FC vs Aguilas Doradas live.

How to watch Junior FC vs Aguilas Doradas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Viera oversees Junior FC, though no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flavio Robatto takes charge of Aguilas Doradas, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Junior FC have drawn three and lost two of their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Cali, and the run also includes a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Pereira and back-to-back 3-1 defeats to Bucaramanga and Atletico Nacional. Junior have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Aguilas Doradas have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent match produced a 2-1 win over Tolima, and the run also includes a 2-2 draw with Alianza FC and a 2-0 win over CD Jaguares. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Deportivo Cali. Aguilas have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Aguilas Doradas hosted Junior FC and won 3-0 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aguilas Doradas have the stronger record, winning three times to Junior's one, with one match ending in a draw. Junior's sole win in that run came in September 2024, a 4-3 victory when they hosted Aguilas.

Standings

In the Clausura, Junior FC sit 16th, placing them in the heart of the relegation fight, while Aguilas Doradas are 11th, comfortably clear of danger. The contrast in league position makes this a fixture with very different pressures: Junior need points to survive, Aguilas can play with freedom.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Junior FC vs Aguilas Doradas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: