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Major League Soccer
team-logoInter Miami CF
Nu Stadium
team-logoAtlanta United
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Watch Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United
Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 23
Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match. You can access the game through a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99/month or $99.99/year, with no blackouts on any fixture.

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Inter Miami host Atlanta United at Nu Stadium in Miami in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture on Saturday, September 5, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

Angelino Guillermo Hoyos's side sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, making this a significant home date as the club pushes to defend its MLS Cup title. Miami's new permanent home, Nu Stadium, has quickly established itself as one of the league's most atmospheric venues since opening in April 2026.

Inter Miami arrive into this one on the back of a 7-1 demolition of CF Montreal last weekend, a result that papered over some inconsistency in their recent run. They had lost three of their previous four matches in all competitions before that statement win.

Atlanta United make the trip south sitting 13th in the East, a position that reflects a difficult stretch of form. The Five Stripes lost 2-0 at Charlotte FC in their last outing and will need to arrest that slide quickly as the season enters its final stretch.

Gerardo Martino's Atlanta side have shown they can string wins together, winning three of five across all competitions, but road form against top-half opposition will be tested here. Miami at home, with a crowd behind them and playoff momentum building, is a tough assignment for any visiting team.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United Probable lineups

Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Formation
Atlanta United crest
Atlanta United
ATL
Atlanta United crest
Atlanta United
ATL

Manager

  • A. Hoyos

Inter Miami are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos, who took charge earlier this season following the departure of Javier Mascherano. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no confirmed starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.

Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino also has no specific injury or suspension concerns listed in the current data. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news is expected to be provided in the build-up to Saturday's game.

Form

MIA

MIA - Form

LEO
L2-3
NSC
L4-1
PHI
D2-2
TFC
L1-2
MTL
W7-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ATL

ATL - Form

PHI
L3-2
RNY
W2-1
MIN
W1-2
SKC
W2-1
CLT
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Inter Miami head into this fixture with a W-D-L-L-L record across their last five competitive matches, though that sequence is somewhat misleading given the scale of their most recent result. They thrashed CF Montreal 7-1 on August 29, their most emphatic performance of the run. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union and suffered defeats to Toronto FC (1-2), Nashville SC (1-4), and Leon in the Leagues Cup (2-3). Across those five games, Miami scored 17 goals and conceded nine, with the Montreal result heavily skewing both totals.

Atlanta United have gone W-W-W-L-L across their last five, winning three in a row before back-to-back defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to Charlotte FC on August 29. Earlier in the run, they beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1, won 2-1 at Red Bull New York, and claimed a 1-2 away victory at Minnesota United. They lost 3-2 to Philadelphia Union on August 1. Atlanta scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Inter Miami CFDrawAtlanta United
3
0
2
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
4
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
2
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
FT
11Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 11, 2025, when Inter Miami won 4-0 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter Miami hold the edge with three wins to Atlanta United's two. The five matches have produced 14 goals in total, with Miami scoring eight and Atlanta six. Earlier results in the dataset include a 2-3 Atlanta win at Miami in November 2024 and a 2-1 Atlanta win at home in the same month.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2316524717+3053
D
W
W
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2212645641+1542
W
L
D
L
D
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2111463928+1137
D
D
W
W
W
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2211473627+937
W
D
W
L
L
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2210574032+835
W
W
D
W
L
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
228774951-231
L
D
W
D
W
7
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
237883631+529
D
D
D
L
L
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
2275103246-1426
L
D
L
L
W
9
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
2274113754-1725
D
W
L
D
L
10
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
2251073238-625
D
W
D
W
D
11
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2251072836-825
D
L
L
D
D
12
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2266103439-524
W
D
D
W
W
13
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2263132538-1321
L
W
W
W
L
14
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2256113046-1621
L
D
W
D
D
15
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2255123139-820
L
L
L
L
D
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit second while Atlanta United are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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