Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match. You can access the game through a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99/month or $99.99/year, with no blackouts on any fixture.

Inter Miami host Atlanta United at Nu Stadium in Miami in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture on Saturday, September 5, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

Angelino Guillermo Hoyos's side sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, making this a significant home date as the club pushes to defend its MLS Cup title. Miami's new permanent home, Nu Stadium, has quickly established itself as one of the league's most atmospheric venues since opening in April 2026.

Inter Miami arrive into this one on the back of a 7-1 demolition of CF Montreal last weekend, a result that papered over some inconsistency in their recent run. They had lost three of their previous four matches in all competitions before that statement win.

Atlanta United make the trip south sitting 13th in the East, a position that reflects a difficult stretch of form. The Five Stripes lost 2-0 at Charlotte FC in their last outing and will need to arrest that slide quickly as the season enters its final stretch.

Gerardo Martino's Atlanta side have shown they can string wins together, winning three of five across all competitions, but road form against top-half opposition will be tested here. Miami at home, with a crowd behind them and playoff momentum building, is a tough assignment for any visiting team.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos, who took charge earlier this season following the departure of Javier Mascherano. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no confirmed starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.

Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino also has no specific injury or suspension concerns listed in the current data. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news is expected to be provided in the build-up to Saturday's game.

Form

Inter Miami head into this fixture with a W-D-L-L-L record across their last five competitive matches, though that sequence is somewhat misleading given the scale of their most recent result. They thrashed CF Montreal 7-1 on August 29, their most emphatic performance of the run. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union and suffered defeats to Toronto FC (1-2), Nashville SC (1-4), and Leon in the Leagues Cup (2-3). Across those five games, Miami scored 17 goals and conceded nine, with the Montreal result heavily skewing both totals.

Atlanta United have gone W-W-W-L-L across their last five, winning three in a row before back-to-back defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to Charlotte FC on August 29. Earlier in the run, they beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1, won 2-1 at Red Bull New York, and claimed a 1-2 away victory at Minnesota United. They lost 3-2 to Philadelphia Union on August 1. Atlanta scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 11, 2025, when Inter Miami won 4-0 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter Miami hold the edge with three wins to Atlanta United's two. The five matches have produced 14 goals in total, with Miami scoring eight and Atlanta six. Earlier results in the dataset include a 2-3 Atlanta win at Miami in November 2024 and a 2-1 Atlanta win at home in the same month.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit second while Atlanta United are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: