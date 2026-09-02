Serie A - Game Week 4 2 Sept 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Mirassol will kick-off at Sep 2, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Mirassol are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Flamengo host Mirassol in a Serie A fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in their seasons. The Rubro-Negro sit second in the table under Leonardo Jardim, while Mirassol arrive in Rio fighting to drag themselves away from the relegation zone.

Flamengo come into this match in strong form. Their 3-0 win over Botafogo RJ on August 30 was a statement result, and Jardim's side have also been carrying the weight of a Copa Libertadores campaign with considerable conviction. A 2-1 win over Cruzeiro in continental action earlier this month confirmed their credentials on two fronts.

The squad is also building stability off the pitch. Veteran defender Danilo, the former Real Madrid and Manchester City full-back, is in advanced talks to extend his contract through the end of 2027 and has spoken publicly about his desire to retire at the club. That kind of settled environment gives Jardim a reliable foundation as the season enters its decisive phase.

Mirassol head into this game with far less comfort. Rafael Guanaes's side are 16th in Serie A and have endured a punishing recent schedule across both the league and the Copa Libertadores. A 1-5 thrashing at the hands of this very opponent just weeks ago — on August 16 — left little doubt about the gap between the sides, and the visitors have won just once in their last five matches.

The continental commitment has taken a toll. A 0-0 defeat to LDU de Quito in Libertadores action compounded an already difficult domestic run, and Guanaes will need a significant improvement from his squad to avoid another heavy afternoon against one of the division's most in-form sides.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers Mirassol some faint encouragement. A 3-3 draw in December 2025 showed they can trouble Flamengo on their day, though the most recent meeting ended in that heavy 1-5 defeat. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A fixture live.

How to watch Flamengo vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo head coach Leonardo Jardim has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Mirassol manager Rafael Guanaes is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and further squad news will be added in the build-up to the match.

Form

Flamengo have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Serie A win over Botafogo RJ on August 30, and they also beat Cruzeiro 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores on August 20. Their only league defeat in this run came against Cruzeiro, losing 2-1 on August 22. Flamengo also drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro in the Libertadores first leg and beat Mirassol 1-5 in Serie A on August 16. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded three.

Mirassol have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras in Serie A on August 30, and they also drew 1-1 with Santos on August 23. A 0-0 defeat to LDU de Quito in the Copa Libertadores on August 20 and the 1-5 Serie A loss to Flamengo on August 16 represent their lowest points in this run. Mirassol have drawn 1-1 with LDU de Quito in continental action and scored four goals while conceding eight across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 16, 2026, when Flamengo won 1-5 away at Mirassol in Serie A. Before that, the sides drew 3-3 at Mirassol's ground in a Serie A fixture in December 2025. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset ended 2-1 to Flamengo when they hosted Mirassol in Serie A in August 2025. Across the three listed meetings, Flamengo have won twice and drawn once, scoring eleven goals to Mirassol's five.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Flamengo sit second while Mirassol are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: