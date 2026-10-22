Serie A - Game Week 32 23 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Cruzeiro and Remo will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cruzeiro vs Remo are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, giving fans access across multiple platforms.

Cruzeiro host Remo in a Serie A fixture that could not pit two sides in more contrasting positions. With the Brazilian season entering its final stretch, the stakes at either end of the table are rising sharply.

Artur Jorge's Cruzeiro sit fourth in the division and are pushing hard for a place in continental competition. They head into this match with real momentum, having beaten Gremio 4-2 in their most recent outing.

Remo arrive in desperate circumstances. Thiago Carpini's side are rooted in 19th place, deep in the relegation zone, and have not won any of their last five Serie A matches. A draw with Red Bull Bragantino was their most recent result.

For Cruzeiro, this is a chance to consolidate their position in the top four and keep the pressure on the clubs above them. They have the quality and the form to make this a difficult afternoon for the visitors.

Remo need points urgently. A defeat here would tighten the noose further with the season running out of rounds. Carpini will demand a response from a squad that has managed just four goals across their last five league games.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruzeiro vs Remo live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Remo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Artur Jorge has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Cruzeiro squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Thiago Carpini is in a similar position on the Remo side. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news.

Form

Cruzeiro head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing produced a 4-2 victory over Gremio, and they also claimed a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo earlier in that run. Their only defeat came against Red Bull Bragantino, losing 4-2. Cruzeiro scored 12 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side capable of scoring freely.

Remo have taken three draws and suffered two defeats across their last five Serie A outings, with no wins in that run. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Red Bull Bragantino, following a goalless draw with Vasco da Gama before that. They also lost to Santos FC, losing 1-2, and to Bahia, losing 2-1. Remo scored four goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Serie A fixture on April 25, 2026, when Cruzeiro won 1-0 away at Remo. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is split, with Cruzeiro claiming two wins and Remo claiming three, across Serie A, Serie B, and Cup competitions.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Cruzeiro sit fourth while Remo are 19th, leaving the visitors firmly inside the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Remo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: