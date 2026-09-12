Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and CF Montreal will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV. As the exclusive streaming home of Major League Soccer, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost. The live stream option is listed below.

Colorado Rapids host CF Montreal at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that brings together two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Matt Wells's side sit seventh in the Western Conference and have been one of the more consistent teams in the West over the past month. Their recent form includes wins over Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake, though back-to-back defeats to Columbus Crew and San Diego FC have introduced some uncertainty into their playoff push.

The Rapids drew 1-1 with Austin FC in their most recent outing, a result that kept them in the playoff places but will have left Wells wanting more from his side at home.

CF Montreal arrive in Colorado in poor form and under pressure. Philippe Eullaffroy's side sit 15th in the Eastern Conference and have lost three of their last five competitive matches, including a 7-1 home defeat to Inter Miami and a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia Union. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Charlotte FC.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez has given Montreal a marquee name, but results have not improved. Eullaffroy needs a response from his squad, and matches against teams above them in the standings are running out.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matt Wells has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Colorado Rapids. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Philippe Eullaffroy has similarly not released confirmed team news for CF Montreal. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Colorado Rapids head into this match with a record of two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Austin FC, which followed a 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew on September 5. The Rapids also beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 and Los Angeles FC 1-0 during this run, with their other defeat a 3-0 loss to San Diego FC. Colorado have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

CF Montreal carry a record of one draw and four defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 MLS loss to Charlotte FC on September 9, which followed a 2-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union and a 1-1 Canadian Championship draw with Vancouver Whitecaps. The heaviest blow in this run was a 7-1 home loss to Inter Miami on August 29. Montreal have scored five goals and conceded thirteen across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on June 23, 2024, when Colorado Rapids beat CF Montreal 4-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Colorado won 6-3 at home in August 2019, while Montreal claimed a 2-1 home victory in July 2018. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Colorado hold three wins to Montreal's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids currently sit seventh. CF Montreal are placed 15th in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: