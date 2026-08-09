Serie A - Game Week 22 9 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Bahia and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Bahia vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Bahia host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The hosts sit comfortably in the top half of the table, while Vasco arrive in desperate need of points at the wrong end of the standings.

Rogerio Ceni's Bahia have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, building a run of results that has kept them in contention in the upper reaches of the division. Their defensive solidity has been a consistent feature, even if the goals have not always flowed freely.

Vasco, managed by Pedro Emanuel, come into this match carrying the burden of a relegation battle. Sitting 18th in Serie A, they cannot afford to fall further adrift, and a trip to a side in fifth place represents one of the steeper tasks on their remaining schedule.

The visitors have been active on multiple fronts, with Copa Sudamericana commitments adding to their workload. That fixture congestion may factor into how Emanuel sets up his side, balancing squad resources across competitions.

Bahia's home form will be tested here. Vasco have shown they can produce results away from home in this fixture historically, and they will need every bit of that resilience to take anything from this game.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live, the kick-off time, and the latest team news, read on.

How to watch Bahia vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia manager Rogerio Ceni has not had any injuries or suspensions reported ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed probable lineup is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news at this point, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Bahia have drawn three of their last four Serie A matches, with back-to-back 1-1 draws against Atletico MG and Corinthians followed by a goalless draw with Fluminense on July 30. Their only win in that recent run came against Chapecoense AF, a 2-0 victory on July 17. Across their last five matches, Bahia have scored six goals and conceded three, with their record standing at two wins, three draws, and no defeats.

Vasco da Gama's last five matches span three competitions and tell a more varied story. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Fluminense in a Cup tie on August 6, following a 0-0 draw in the first leg of that same tie. In Serie A, Vasco drew 1-1 with Mirassol on July 25. They also went unbeaten across two Copa Sudamericana matches against Independiente Medellin, winning 1-0 and drawing 2-2. Their five-match record reads two wins, three draws, and no losses.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Vasco da Gama hosted Bahia in Serie A and lost 0-1. Before that, Bahia won 1-0 at home in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Vasco have won twice, Bahia have won three times, and there have been no draws, with the sides combining for 14 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Bahia sit fifth while Vasco da Gama are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: