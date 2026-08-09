Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoBahia
team-logoVasco da Gama
Watch it on FanatizWatch it on Premiere
GOAL-e

Watch Bahia vs Vasco da Gama Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bahia vs Vasco da Gama
Bahia
Vasco da Gama
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Bahia and Vasco da Gama, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Serie A - Game Week 22

Today's game between Bahia and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Bahia vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

Premiere

Premiere

Click here

Bahia host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The hosts sit comfortably in the top half of the table, while Vasco arrive in desperate need of points at the wrong end of the standings.

Rogerio Ceni's Bahia have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, building a run of results that has kept them in contention in the upper reaches of the division. Their defensive solidity has been a consistent feature, even if the goals have not always flowed freely.

Vasco, managed by Pedro Emanuel, come into this match carrying the burden of a relegation battle. Sitting 18th in Serie A, they cannot afford to fall further adrift, and a trip to a side in fifth place represents one of the steeper tasks on their remaining schedule.

The visitors have been active on multiple fronts, with Copa Sudamericana commitments adding to their workload. That fixture congestion may factor into how Emanuel sets up his side, balancing squad resources across competitions.

Bahia's home form will be tested here. Vasco have shown they can produce results away from home in this fixture historically, and they will need every bit of that resilience to take anything from this game.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live, the kick-off time, and the latest team news, read on.

How to watch Bahia vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia vs Vasco da Gama lineups

4-4-2
Bahia crest
Bahia
BAH
Formation
Vasco da Gama crest
Vasco da Gama
VAS
4-2-3-1
1Ronaldo46Luciano Juba21S. Ramos31R. Gomez33D. Duarte6Jean Lucas7A. Santos11R. Nestor5N. Acevedo12Willian Jose9A. Veliz1Leo Jardim30R. Renan46C. Cuesta96P. Henrique66Cuiabano8Jair7David28Adson3Tche Tche23Thiago Mendes20Brenner da Silva
Vasco da Gama crest
Vasco da Gama
VAS
4-4-2
Bahia

Starting XI

Vasco da Gama

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Ceni
  • P. Emanuel

Bahia manager Rogerio Ceni has not had any injuries or suspensions reported ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed probable lineup is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news at this point, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

BAH

BAH - Form

BRJ
W2-1
CHA
W2-0
CAM
D1-1
COR
D1-1
FLU
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VAS

VAS - Form

IME
D2-2
MIR
D1-1
IME
W1-0
FLU
D0-0
FLU
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bahia have drawn three of their last four Serie A matches, with back-to-back 1-1 draws against Atletico MG and Corinthians followed by a goalless draw with Fluminense on July 30. Their only win in that recent run came against Chapecoense AF, a 2-0 victory on July 17. Across their last five matches, Bahia have scored six goals and conceded three, with their record standing at two wins, three draws, and no defeats.

Vasco da Gama's last five matches span three competitions and tell a more varied story. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Fluminense in a Cup tie on August 6, following a 0-0 draw in the first leg of that same tie. In Serie A, Vasco drew 1-1 with Mirassol on July 25. They also went unbeaten across two Copa Sudamericana matches against Independiente Medellin, winning 1-0 and drawing 2-2. Their five-match record reads two wins, three draws, and no losses.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BahiaDrawVasco da Gama
3
0
2
Serie A
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
0
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
1
FT
Serie A
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
1
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
0
FT
Serie A
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
3
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
1
FT
Serie A
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
3
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
2
FT
Serie A
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
2
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Vasco da Gama hosted Bahia in Serie A and lost 0-1. Before that, Bahia won 1-0 at home in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Vasco have won twice, Bahia have won three times, and there have been no draws, with the sides combining for 14 goals across those meetings.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2214623816+2248
D
W
L
W
W
2
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2011633718+1939
D
D
W
W
L
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2111462819+937
D
W
W
W
W
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
229853126+535
D
D
D
D
D
5
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
229673031-133
W
W
L
W
D
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
228862926+332
L
D
D
D
W
7
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
209472620+631
D
D
W
W
W
8
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
218673533+230
D
W
D
W
L
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
228682729-230
W
L
D
L
L
10
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
218582727029
D
W
D
W
L
11
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
217862220+229
D
D
W
W
W
12
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
217592625+126
L
D
L
L
D
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
217592231-926
L
L
D
W
L
14
GremioGremioGRE
216782427-325
W
D
L
L
W
15
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
216692431-724
W
D
L
L
L
16
MirassolMirassolMIR
2165102430-623
L
W
D
W
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
225892327-423
D
D
L
L
L
18
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
205782933-422
D
L
W
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
2257102636-1022
D
L
W
L
W
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2117132043-2310
L
D
L
L
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation
Last updated 2026-08-09T19:22:42.000Z

In the current Serie A table, Bahia sit fifth while Vasco da Gama are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google