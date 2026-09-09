Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and Colorado Rapids will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local or national blackouts, meaning existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost.

Austin FC host Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium in Austin in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that pits a struggling home side against visitors who have rediscovered their best form.

Davy Arnaud's side come into this one off the back of a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on September 6, a result that continues a run of inconsistency for Los Verdes. Austin sit 14th in the Western Conference and need points urgently as the season reaches its final stretch.

Colorado arrive in considerably better shape. Matt Wells's side have won three of their last five MLS matches and occupy seventh place in the Western Conference, comfortably inside the playoff positions.

The Rapids did suffer a 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew on September 5, which will have tempered some of the momentum built during a strong run that included wins over Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake. Wells will want an immediate response on the road.

For Austin, home advantage at Q2 Stadium is a genuine asset, but the Rapids have shown they can win here before. The head-to-head record in recent seasons has favoured Colorado, and Wells's side will travel with confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davy Arnaud has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Austin FC, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Matt Wells has similarly not released confirmed team news for Colorado Rapids. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side, and no projected XI has been published at this stage.

Form

Austin FC head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on September 6, which followed a 2-1 MLS win away at Portland Timbers on August 30. Austin also drew 1-1 with Philadelphia Union and beat Seattle Sounders 2-1 on the road during this stretch, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Toluca in the Leagues Cup.

Colorado Rapids carry a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew on September 5, which ended a run that included a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake on August 30 and victories over Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City. The one other blemish in that run was a 3-0 loss to San Diego FC on August 23. Colorado have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 2, 2026, when Colorado Rapids beat Austin FC 1-0 at home in MLS. Before that, Austin won 2-0 away at Colorado in June 2025, while Colorado took a 1-0 victory at Q2 Stadium in March 2025. Across the last five meetings, Colorado hold three wins to Austin's one, with one additional Austin victory in October 2024 when Los Verdes won 3-2 at home.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Austin FC currently sit 14th while Colorado Rapids are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: