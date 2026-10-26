Luciano Spalletti questions Juventus' second-half mentality despite new tactical system securing crucial win over Lecce

Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Luciano Spalletti has expressed his frustration with Juventus' second-half display despite his side returning to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Lecce on Sunday. The Bianconeri boss saw his tactical tweaks pay off early on, but he was left concerned by a lack of bravery after the interval.

Advertisement

Spalletti analyzes tactical shift

Juventus managed to put their recent 3-0 struggles against Lazio behind them by securing a vital three points at the Via Del Mare. The victory was built on a dominant first-half display, where goals from Weston McKennie and a debut competitive strike for Douglas Luiz put the visitors in total control. However, the narrative shifted after the break as the Bianconeri appeared to retreat, allowing Lecce back into the contest despite their lack of a finishing touch.

Spalletti opted for a three-man midfield to support a strike duo of Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade. "We spoke about what we needed most," the coach said, as quoted by Football Italia. "We changed something on a tactical level by playing with three midfielders, because in these sorts of moments you need more solidity and clarity and we did the most logical thing."

While the change offered defensive reassurance, it forced the exclusion of some of the squad's more traditional wide options. Spalletti acknowledged that while the new system brings a sense of stability, it requires balance. "But then you have to put the players into positions where they do well, and it means excluding wide players who have previously done well for us," he added.

Frustration over second-half drop

Despite the positive scoreline at the final whistle, the Juventus head coach was visibly frustrated with how his team managed the lead. The second 45 minutes saw a marked decline in intensity, with Lecce taking more risks and seeing much more of the ball. Spalletti believes his players lacked the mental fortitude to stay on the front foot and kill the game off when they had the opportunity to do so.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The players played a very good game in terms of pace and playing openly. We dropped off a bit in terms of our management in the second half and then everything became more difficult because we had less courage. We needed to do the same things as we did in the first half. We found this system, which brings solidity, and we’re happy with that because we immediately saw a better team performance. The second half, however, we seemed to go backwards," Spalletti revealed.

Related Topics

Serie A Matches Sassuolo vs Lazio Fubo

Torino vs Como Fubo

Roma vs Cagliari Fubo

Venezia vs Inter Fubo

Genoa vs Juventus Fubo

Bologna vs Monza Fubo











Reacting to Lecce adjustments

The game changed when Lecce head coach Luca Gotti adjusted his own tactical approach at half-time. By moving to a back three and implementing a man-marking system, the hosts managed to stifle Juve’s build-up play. Spalletti admitted that his side failed to react to these changes, resulting in a stagnant performance for the remainder of the evening where the goalkeeper was forced into a high volume of passes.

"They came out in a 4-3-3 and in the second half they played three at the back and went man for man. We stayed put, we didn’t press with any force and we no longer built from the back. The goalkeeper had a lot more passes to make in the second half. We had a two-goal lead, but that wasn’t enough to lose our measure. We didn’t concede, but we weren’t very proactive in trying to close the game," Spalletti concluded.

Advertisement

Midfield praise for Douglas Luiz

One major positive for the Old Lady was the performance of Luiz, who finally looked like the player the club expected when he arrived. Beyond his goal, the Brazilian was instrumental in winning back possession and keeping the game moving during the first half. It was a performance that finally showed the "real" Luiz, providing the grit and technical quality that Spalletti’s new-look midfield requires to function at its peak against Serie A opposition.

Spalletti was quick to single out the former Aston Villa man for his work rate and impact on the overall team shape. “He had a great game today, he fought and ran, he battled on all sides and he helped clean up certain situations when we needed him to," the manager noted.