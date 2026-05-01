Today's game between Richmond Kickers and Westchester SC will kick-off at May 1, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Richmond Kickers vs Westchester SC are listed below.

This match is available to watch live on ESPN Select. Travelling supporters or viewers outside their home region can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service from abroad, allowing them to follow the action without missing a kick.

Richmond Kickers host Westchester SC in USL League One, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting form and with very different ambitions in the table.

Richmond sit 14th in the standings and are under pressure to pick up points. Their recent run has been difficult, with defeats against Spokane Velocity FC and Charlotte Independence sandwiching a league win over Union Omaha.

Westchester arrive in a stronger position, placed seventh in USL League One. Their form has been mixed, but wins over Sarasota Paradise and Corpus Christi earlier this month show they can be clinical when the conditions suit them.

The two clubs have met three times in recent memory, producing a high-scoring series that includes a 4-4 draw at Richmond and a 2-2 stalemate at Westchester. The visitors claimed a 2-0 win in the most recent meeting last September.

For Richmond, a home fixture represents an opportunity to arrest a slide that has seen them pick up just two wins from their last five outings across all competitions. The Kickers will need a sharper performance to turn the tide.

Westchester will be confident they can extend their advantage over the hosts in this series, but away days in League One rarely come without a fight.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this USL League One fixture, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Richmond Kickers vs Westchester SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Richmond Kickers ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Westchester SC also have no confirmed squad news ahead of the trip to Richmond. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided at this time. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Richmond Kickers have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Charlotte Independence in the USL League One Cup on April 25. They did claim a 2-1 league win over Union Omaha on April 18, but losses to Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup and Spokane Velocity FC in League One have weighed on their recent record.

Westchester SC have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Portland Hearts of Pine in the USL League One Cup, which counts as a win in the data. They suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Boise in League One on April 19 and lost 2-5 to New York City FC in the US Open Cup, but wins over Sarasota Paradise and a 5-1 victory against Corpus Christi demonstrate their attacking potential.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 3, 2025, when Westchester SC hosted Richmond Kickers in USL League One and lost 0-2. Across the three recorded meetings, Richmond hold the edge, with one win to Westchester's none and one draw. The series has produced 10 goals in total, including a 4-4 draw at Richmond in April 2025 and a 2-2 stalemate at Westchester the following month.

Standings

In the USL League One table, Richmond Kickers currently sit 14th while Westchester SC are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Richmond Kickers vs Westchester SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: