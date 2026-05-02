Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Municipal de Arouca

Today's game between Arouca and Santa Clara will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 10:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Arouca vs Santa Clara are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Liga Portugal coverage.

Arouca host Santa Clara at the Estádio Municipal de Arouca in a Liga Portugal fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season approaches its final stretch.

Arouca come into this one having won three of their last five league outings, though their most recent result — a 2-1 home defeat to Alverca — will have tempered any growing confidence. Sitting 11th in the table, they are a side that has shown enough quality to stay comfortable but not quite enough consistency to push higher.

Santa Clara arrive in better immediate form. A 2-1 win over Braga last weekend gave them a timely lift, and the Azorean club will be looking to build on that result as they sit 13th, just two places and a handful of points below their hosts.

The gap between these two sides is narrow enough to make this a genuinely competitive afternoon. Both teams have shown they can beat opponents above them in the table, and neither can afford to give ground in the lower half of the standings.

For Arouca, the Municipal de Arouca has been a reasonable fortress at times this season, and home advantage could prove decisive against a Santa Clara side that has struggled on the road in recent weeks.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Portugal fixture live, read on.

How to watch Arouca vs Santa Clara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arouca will be without J. Valido and D. Nandin through injury ahead of this fixture. The club has not confirmed any suspensions, and no projected starting XI has been released at this stage.

Santa Clara are missing P. Ferreira through injury, while no suspension concerns have been flagged for the visitors. No confirmed lineup has been provided, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Arouca head into this fixture with a record of three wins, no draws, and two defeats from their last five Liga Portugal matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Alverca, a result that followed a positive run of back-to-back wins against Estrela da Amadora and Estoril, the latter a 3-2 victory that showed their attacking intent. Across those five games, Arouca scored seven goals and conceded five, reflecting a side capable of producing goals but occasionally vulnerable at the back.

Santa Clara's recent record reads two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. The most encouraging result came at the weekend, a 2-1 win over Braga that snapped a run of difficult fixtures. Before that, they had drawn 0-0 with Casa Pia and suffered a 4-2 defeat to Sporting CP. Their win over Gil Vicente in late March and the Braga result bookend a mixed spell, with three goals scored and seven conceded across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw in December 2025, when Santa Clara hosted Arouca in the Liga Portugal. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Arouca hold the stronger record, winning three times to Santa Clara's one, with that draw completing the series. Arouca have won both previous Liga Portugal meetings at their own ground, claiming 1-0 victories on each occasion.

Standings

In the Liga Portugal table, Arouca sit 11th and Santa Clara are 13th, meaning this fixture brings together two sides separated by just two positions in the lower half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arouca vs Santa Clara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: