Jadon Sancho handed BRUTAL reality check as free agent offered shocking cut-price contract following Man Utd and Chelsea struggles

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Jadon Sancho is facing a definitive crossroads in his career after being presented with a contract offer that underlines his dramatic fall from grace. The former Manchester United and Chelsea winger, who once commanded one of the highest salaries in the Premier League, remains a free agent searching for a fresh start.

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Massive wage drop for former United star

The 26-year-old winger has been presented with a short-term contract by Spanish side Getafe that would run until the end of the current campaign. According to The Telegraph, the proposed deal is worth just £10,000 per week.

This offer represents a staggering wage reduction for the former England international. During his turbulent stint at Old Trafford, Sancho reportedly took home an eye-watering £250,000 weekly salary.

Despite the massive financial drop-off, the attacker has not entirely ruled out a move to Spain. He is reportedly keen to hold personal discussions with Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas before making a final decision on his future.

A series of Premier League struggles

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Sancho’s current predicament stems from a disastrous spell in English football following his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He failed to justify his enormous price tag in Manchester United, delivering underwhelming attacking returns across his first two seasons in the Premier League.

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A return to Dortmund on loan failed to permanently reignite his career, leading to successive, unsuccessful temporary stints elsewhere. A 2024-25 loan to Chelsea ended poorly, with the Blues opting to pay a £5 million penalty clause rather than honouring a £25 million obligation to buy.

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Aston Villa then took a gamble on the winger during the most recent campaign. However, the Midlands club showed no desire to make the move permanent, ultimately leading to United releasing him completely this summer.

Internal turmoil at struggling Getafe

Should Sancho choose to accept Getafe's proposal, he will walk into a tense environment. The Spanish club currently sits 15th in La Liga, having managed just two wins from their opening nine fixtures.

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The poor start has sparked a public war of words between Bordalas and club president Angel Torres. The manager openly criticised the board over a lack of squad depth to handle domestic and Conference League duties, stating: "I feel deceived because what has been promised year after year hasn't been fulfilled. I've been warning about this since May... It's been proven that we don't have the squad for it."

Torres delivered a blistering response via Cadena SER, daring the manager to resign. "He signed because he wanted to. Anyway, he's free to leave," Torres fired back. "To say that I deceived him... you have to be as shameless as stone to tell me, after 30 years, that I deceived him. What he needs to do is respect the players."

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Crucial talks await for Sancho

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Sancho must now weigh up whether a move to a fractured, struggling La Liga side is the right environment to rebuild his shattered confidence. Crucial talks with Bordalas will likely dictate whether he accepts the drastic pay cut to kickstart his career in Spain.

If the winger decides against joining the Madrid-based outfit, he will remain in footballing limbo. With top-flight clubs seemingly reluctant to take a chance on him following his recent struggles, his options to return to elite-level football appear increasingly limited.