'He has the charisma!' – Mikel Arteta reveals special demand placed on Declan Rice at Arsenal

Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Arsenal Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Declan Rice for stepping up his leadership qualities this season. The Spanish boss explained how he specifically demands emotional control and presence from his star midfielder during high-pressure moments.

Advertisement

Arteta sets high leadership bar for central midfielder

As Arsenal prepare to host Everton at the Emirates Stadium, manager Mikel Arteta has highlighted the growing influence of midfielder Declan Rice. Beyond his physical and technical contributions on the pitch, Arteta has placed a heavy emphasis on Rice developing complete emotional control.

The Gunners enter the weekend fixture looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run across all competitions following a resilient 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich.

Arteta believes elite leadership is essential as Arsenal navigate demanding challenges in both the Premier League and Europe.

Manager demands charisma and presence from Rice

Speaking to the media, Arteta explained the exact qualities he demands from the England international. "I really see a step there on emotional dominance and control of Declan," Arteta stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's something that I demand him to do because I know the person, I know the charisma."

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Aston Villa vs Manchester City Fubo

Arsenal vs Everton Fubo

Coventry City vs Fulham Fubo

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Fubo

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Fubo

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Fubo

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Fubo

Hull City vs Brentford Fubo















"I think it's very important to set the bar especially when things are not where we want them to be and we are still chasing to do that and generate that belief and conviction in the team," the manager added.

Midfield goalscoring output and tactical aggression

Arteta also emphasized the collective responsibility placed on his midfield department to impact matches in the final third. Alongside Martin Odegaard and Bruno Guimaraes, Rice is encouraged to drive forward into penalty areas.

Advertisement

"That’s what we need in relation to the position they play on the day, that they have that license and especially the aggression to penetrate and to damage the opposition," Arteta noted.

This tactical flexibility allows Arsenal to break down stubborn defensive blocks like the one expected from David Moyes' Everton side.

Advertisement

Gunners eye momentum ahead of hectic schedule

With Rice anchoring the team's mentality on the pitch, Arsenal aim to secure another vital three points in North London.

The Gunners face a grueling schedule of three matches in six days, testing the psychological and physical endurance of Arteta's squad.

Advertisement

Arsenal kick off against Everton at 14:00 GMT on Saturday afternoon as they continue their pursuit of domestic glory.