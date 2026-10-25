Gio's warning! Feyenoord boss insists champions PSV are still the team to beat

Feyenoord head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted that reigning champions PSV remain the favourites ahead of their crucial Eredivisie showdown. Van Bronckhorst also addressed dressing room harmony and his long-standing relationship with opposing boss Peter Bosz.
Feyenoord travel to Eindhoven aiming to extend lead
Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord head to the Philips Stadium on Sunday looking to extend their advantage over reigning champions PSV to seven points. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side arrive in strong domestic form despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Real Betis in European action.
The Rotterdam club welcomes back midfielder Jakub Moder, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury.
Van Bronckhorst also confirmed that a recent training ground dispute between Anis Hadj Moussa and Sem Steijn has been fully resolved.
Van Bronckhorst labels PSV favourites despite absentees
According NOS, Despite PSV dealing with several long-term injuries to key players like Jerdy Schouten, Van Bronckhorst maintained that the Eindhoven club possesses immense depth. "I think PSV is a very strong team at the moment and they are having some problems with players who are unavailable, but you are talking about a team that has been champions for three years in a row," Van Bronckhorst stated.
When a journalist suggested a draw would satisfy Feyenoord, the coach sparked laughter in the press room: "And who are you rooting for?"
"We want to go all out for the win in every match, and we will do so from minute one," he added.
Manager reflects on history and relationship with Peter Bosz
Van Bronckhorst shared fond memories of his early playing days alongside Peter Bosz at Feyenoord during the 1990s. "Peter was always very positive towards me; of course, he saw my talent. Even back then, he saw that my career could turn out quite well," Van Bronckhorst recalled.
The Feyenoord boss also praised Bosz's managerial achievements at top clubs across Europe. "Peter has had a great career; he has also coached very big clubs abroad. He is a coach we as Dutch coaches can be proud of."
Title implications set the tone for Eredivisie
Sunday's high-profile fixture will dictate the momentum of the Dutch title race as Feyenoord look to assert their dominance.
Whether Feyenoord can maintain their flawless away form or if PSV will close the gap to a single point will be decided in Eindhoven.
Both managers enter the tactical battle with full confidence in their respective squads.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.