Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty/GOAL
‘Phil Foden’s not happening’ but Frank Lampard backed to bring ‘big name’ to Coventry as another Man City title winner is added to Premier League transfer discussion
Lampard returned Coventry to the Premier League after 25-year absence
Lampard has rebuilt his managerial reputation in the west Midlands, with the struggles of stints at Stamford Bridge and Everton being forgotten after delivering Championship title glory to the CBS Arena.
Having taken the reins at Coventry in November 2024, Lampard has brought a 25-year wait for top-flight football to a close for a team that fell as far as League Two before clambering back up the EFL ladder.
His stock is soaring, with it already being suggested that prominent domestic and international coaching posts could be filled in the not too distant future, but for now full focus is locked on ensuring that Coventry are ready for the many challenges that Premier League competition will present.
Several proven performers have been linked with the Sky Blues, with ambitious owners ready to back their manager, with it even being suggested that Lampard should ask questions about bringing in England superstar Foden on loan - as he struggles for regular starts at Manchester City.
- Getty Images Sport
Foden ruled out by could Coventry target someone like Stones?
Reacting to the speculation that is now raging, ex-Coventry striker Morrison - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Freebets.com - said: “Yeah, that Phil Foden's not happening. He's going to sign a new deal at Man City, so there's no chance. Frank's got good contacts, but I don't think he'll be getting that.
“But I could see someone. I saw them linked to Ross Barkley, so you never know someone like that. He's got Premier League experience as well and he's been around. I think there'll be a lot of players that they'll be shopping for with the Premier League experience. I think you need that.
“When you go from the Championship up to the Premier League, you need at least five or six players that have known the Premier League and got the experience. Coventry have got a good team with some good, exciting players in there, but they will need Premier League experience. So some people like Ross Barkley, probably a few Premier League experienced centre-backs.”
Morrison added when throwing another prominent name into the mix: “I'm not saying this could happen, but you look at John Stones - but I feel John Stones will go to a top four or five team.
“But John Stones, with his experience, going into someone like Coventry, and he's out of contract, leaving Man City, you're thinking, what a signing that would be. So that's where you've got to be shopping. I don't think they'll get John Stones, but those sort of Premier League experienced players that know the league inside out.”
Lampard acts as transfer trump card for newly-promoted Coventry
Coventry may have spent a quarter of a century outside of the Premier League, falling out of sight and mind at one point, but the presence of Lampard in their dugout is expected to deliver considerable benefits.
Quizzed on whether the Chelsea and England icon will allow the Sky Blues to shop in markets that would otherwise be closed off to them, Morrison said: “Yeah, 100%. That is a great point you make.
“I think with Frank's connection and what he's done and the people he knows and playing in the Premier League and the clubs he's been at, and players that he knows, he'll definitely be shopping and having conversations with people in the summer. He's probably having conversations now, because their season is over.
“With agents and stuff, they'll try and get their business done early. With the World Cup, it'll probably be hard to get your business done because a lot of players that you might be interested in, or other players, will be on holiday or be at the World Cup.
“But what Frank will want to do is not start the season with the same group of players. He'll want to bring in at least a few players and then the window will still be open and try and make a few more signings so he can integrate them into his team for pre-season.
“I've said it loads of times, I think Coventry, out of all the teams that will get promoted, are the best fit. If a team is going to survive, it could be them, because of Frank, the people he knows and the players that he can attract to that football club.”
- Getty
Coventry to discuss contract extension with Lampard
Lampard is only tied to terms at Coventry through to the summer of 2027, but is expected to enter into talks regarding an extension. The Sky Blues are understandably keen to retain his services for as long as possible.
His vast experience will be put to good use in the upcoming transfer window, with there expected to be plenty of movement in and out of the CBS Arena before Premier League football returns to that venue in August.