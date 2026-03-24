Milan, Filippo Galli: "Berlusconi banned sweets and discovered Gullit, proving Rummenigge wrong at Inter and Tacconi at Juventus"

Filippo Galli looks back on his career at Silvio Berlusconi’s AC Milan. The former Rossoneri defender said in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: “The helicopters at the Arena – quite a risk. Incredible, fantastic moments. We set off from Linate’s VIP terminal in the morning. It was raining heavily, but there were so many, so many people. They were chanting and shouting slogans, with Cesare Cadeo presenting. There was a lot of joy and excitement, though some of us were frightened by all the commotion. A show was also planned, but it was cancelled due to the bad weather.”





"Berlusconi wanted to impress. He told us to forget the jokes and banter, that we were Milan and to focus solely on Milan, that this team was destined to win."

"Then we went to Arcore by helicopter. The first year was a settling-in period: there were new players and new ideas; some of us were a bit dazed."



